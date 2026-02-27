Stork Yaren reunites with fisherman friend for 15th year in Bursa 'stork village'

The long-standing friendship between fisherman Adem Yılmaz and a stork named Yaren continues as the bird returned to the same village in Bursa, northwestern Turkey, for the 15th year.

The village of Eskikaraağaç, located in the Karacabey district, welcomed Yaren on Feb 24 as part of the its annual migration.

The moment was captured by wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş, who said Yaren was confirmed to have returned after landing on Yılmaz’s boat, a familiar sight for locals and nature lovers alike.

“Welcome back, Yaren,” he wrote on social media. “For days, Uncle Adem and I were watching the skies to the south, wondering if we’d see him. As it turns out, he was already watching us from a rooftop. "At first, he seemed hesitant, so we thought it might be his mate. But when we tried again this morning, we realized it was Yaren. The reunion has happened again, for the 15th year.”

Eskikaraağaç, also known as "Stork Village," village represents Turkey in the European Stork Villages Network and lies directly on a major migratory route for tens of thousands of storks. It is also home to several resident stork pairs. Tüydeş, who has documented the pair for years, shared news of the reunion on social media.