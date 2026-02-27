TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
ENVIRONMENT
DP: Date Published: 27.02.2026 15:00 27 February 2026 15:00
 ~  MO: Modified On: 27.02.2026 15:37 27 February 2026 15:37
Read Read:  1 minute

Stork Yaren reunites with fisherman friend for 15th year in Bursa 'stork village'

Yaren the stork landed on Adem Yılmaz’s boat once again, continuing their annual reunion after migration.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Stork Yaren reunites with fisherman friend for 15th year in Bursa 'stork village'

The long-standing friendship between fisherman Adem Yılmaz and a stork named Yaren continues as the bird returned to the same village in Bursa, northwestern Turkey, for the 15th year.

The village of Eskikaraağaç, located in the Karacabey district, welcomed Yaren on Feb 24 as part of the its annual migration.

Enlarge Image

The moment was captured by wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş, who said Yaren was confirmed to have returned after landing on Yılmaz’s boat, a familiar sight for locals and nature lovers alike.

Enlarge Image

“Welcome back, Yaren,” he wrote on social media. “For days, Uncle Adem and I were watching the skies to the south, wondering if we’d see him. As it turns out, he was already watching us from a rooftop.

"At first, he seemed hesitant, so we thought it might be his mate. But when we tried again this morning, we realized it was Yaren. The reunion has happened again, for the 15th year.”

Enlarge Image

Eskikaraağaç, also known as "Stork Village," village represents Turkey in the European Stork Villages Network and lies directly on a major migratory route for tens of thousands of storks. It is also home to several resident stork pairs.

Tüydeş, who has documented the pair for years, shared news of the reunion on social media.

Enlarge Image

The story of Yaren and Yılmaz has become one of the most beloved human-animal friendships in Turkey.

A statue of the pair now stands in the village square, honoring their enduring connection.

In 2019, director Burak Doğansoysal turned the tale into a documentary, which won “Best Documentary” at the Prague Film Awards.

Yaren’s stay in the village can be followed through a live stream set up in the area:

(NÖ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
yaren stork stork migratory birds
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top