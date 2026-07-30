Poverty threshold remains over four minimum wages

The poverty threshold for a family of four rose to 120,325 liras in July, more than four times the minimum wage in Turkey, according to the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions' (Türk-İş) monthly report (1 US dollar = 47.4 Turkish liras).

The poverty threshold is calculated based on the monthly food, housing, clothing, transportation, education and health expenses of a family of four living in Ankara.

The hunger threshold, which includes expenses for a healthy and balanced diet for a four-person family, was calculated at 36,940 liras. This figure was 8,865 liras above the minimum wage of 28,075 liras.

The estimated monthly cost of living for a single person in Ankara rose to 47,758 liras.

All three indices rose by over 20% since the start of the year, according to Türk-İş figures.

The gap between the hunger threshold and the minimum wage more than doubled since January, rising from 3,149 to 8,865 liras.

Two million children in Turkey in ‘absolute poverty’

'Wages are insufficient for basic needs'

Türk-İş said wages and pensions needed to be protected against rising living costs:

"While the current minimum wage is insufficient to meet basic needs, workers with fixed incomes are able to purchase fewer goods and services each month with the same income because wage increases have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

"The fact that the minimum wage was not raised in the second half of the year has further eroded the purchasing power of millions of workers."

The confederation opposed regional minimum wage proposals, which have recentlybeed publicly discussed, citing the current situation of minimum wage earners:

"Rather than debates over regional variations in the minimum wage, the top priority should be ensuring that workers can earn a living wage that allows them and their families to lead a dignified life."

It added that pensions also remain inadequate in the face of sharp cost increases and the current work to increase them will not be sufficient either:

"Expectations of increases in pension payments and the regulatory measures reported in the media will not, on their own, be sufficient to resolve the livelihood challenges faced by retirees. In the face of sharp cost increases in basic expenditure categories—particularly food, housing, transportation, and healthcare—pension payments continue to fall short."

Pensioner poverty in Turkey: 9 out of 10 say need to work to stay afloat

(HA/VK)