Police use tear gas on hunger striking teachers in Ankara

Police used tear gas yesterday against private school teachers on the seventh day of their hunger strike in Ankara.

The incident occurred when the teachers attempted to march to the Miner Statue in the Çankaya district. Several teachers and the union's lawyer were affected by tear gas.

The teachers later continued their demonstration outside the Private Sector Teachers Union headquarters, vowing to continue their action until their demands are met. Families of the teachers also supported the protest.

Demanding equal rights as public shool teachers, the teachers began an indefinite hunger strike on Jun 15.

Summer is 'job-hunting season' rather than vacation for private school teachers

Why teachers protest Private school teachers in Turkey face deteriorating working conditions and systemic financial insecurity, leaving a significant gap between them and their public sector peers. A primary driver of the current situation is the 2014 repeal of the base salary right, which guaranteed that private sector educators could not be paid less than public school teachers. Following its removal and proliferation of private schools across the country, issues such as low wages, under-the-table cash payments, and missing social security updates became widespread. Unlike public sector educators, private school teachers lack job security due to mandatory fixed-term contracts, which often span only nine or 10 months. This system leaves many without income during the summer vacation and forces them to seek seasonal employment. Summer is 'job-hunting season' rather than vacation for private school teachers Teachers also report routine exploitation, with weekly schedules exceeding 45 to 50 hours. This includes unpaid weekend work, individual student tutoring, and tasks outside their expertise. Furthermore, educators report being frequently registered under non-teaching titles like office or cleaning staff to reduce employer severance liabilities, while the threat of contract non-renewal is used to deter labor organizing.

(Mİ/VK)