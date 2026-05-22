Police deployed to Bilgi University as students protest shutdown
Students, academics, and university workers gathered on campus to protest the closure of İstanbul Bilgi University following a presidential decree early today.
The closure of the university, which has been under trustee management since Sep 2025 after being seized by the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) from Can Holding as part of a financial crimes investigation, was described by students as an abrupt decision that creates uncertainty.
Efforts were made to block graduates who came to support the protest from entering the campus as police were deployed to the university. Police initially blocked entries to the campus but the issue was later resolved through negotiations.
Students said the decision was made without any preparation, dragging the future of thousands of students into uncertainty. Burak Çetiner, head of the İstanbul No. 6 Universities Branch of the Education and Science Workers’ Union (Eğitim-Sen), stated that the struggle against unlawful decisions yields results.
'Mimar Sinan University doesn't have an engineering faculty'
Ömer, a third-year mechatronics engineering student, said the decision victimized thousands of students like him.
Ömer noted that Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University (MSGSÜ), where students are reportedly planned to be placed, does not have an engineering faculty. He added that even if such a faculty existed, transferring students to another university in this manner would not be right.
"MSGSÜ students are already complaining about the inadequacy of their campus," Ömer said. "This decision will victimize even more students." Stating that the decision was unplanned, Ömer said their rights were being usurped and that they were protesting for this reason.
A law faculty student asked not to be named said the decision contradicts the autonomy of the university. The student emphasized that İstanbul Bilgi University stands out with a relatively independent and autonomous identity, especially in the field of social sciences, and added that the university land is located in a highly valuable area.
Alper, an engineering faculty student, said he has been studying at İstanbul Bilgi University for four years and planned to graduate next year.
Alper stated that they learned about the decision at midnight.
"Like everyone else, I suddenly found out about the decision to close the university," Alper said. "The fact that no one has a legal idea about this decision has dragged my education life into darkness. If I had the slightest hope for the future, it is gone now."
Regarding the discussions on transferring to MSGSÜ, Alper said İstanbul Bilgi University has more than 30,000 students, while MSGSÜ provides education to approximately 20,000 students.
Alper noted that MSGSÜ is insufficient even for its current student capacity.
"Most of our departments do not exist at that university," Alper said. "I also do not find it realistic for these departments to be opened in such a short time. As Bilgi University students, we have been dragged into a great darkness overnight. None of us knows what to do."
"As a mechatronics engineering student, I also know that curricula in state universities are different," Alper added. "We have friends from different universities who came for solidarity. They are also aware of these problems. They know it could happen to them tomorrow. This solidarity gives us morale."
Alper emphasized that the decision affects not only students and academics but also university workers. Stating that the university staff also supports the protests, Alper said, "Four years will go to waste for us. For academics and university workers, more than 25 years of labor is being squandered."
Students stated that they would continue their struggle until their grievances are resolved.
Burak, the head of the Eğitim-Sen İstanbul No. 6 Universities Branch, also supported the protest on campus.
Burak said that recent decisions point to a serious environment of unlawfulness.
"An attempt is being made to determine the fate of the country with decisions made overnight," Burak said. "First the absolute nullity discussions regarding the CHP, then the dismissal decision given about Prof. Dr. Tuna Tuğcu from Boğaziçi University, and now the İstanbul Bilgi University decision... All of these show a serious environment of unlawfulness."
Burak said the government uses the law in line with its own interests and stated that they are raising their voices from İstanbul Bilgi University against these illegalities.
He noted that the restrictions imposed at the campus entry and exit points were lifted as a result of the struggle.
"As academics, trade unionists, and university students, we are trying to show how we can win against this dark picture inside the Bilgi University campus," Burak said. "As a result of our struggle that has been ongoing since the morning hours, the obstacles to university entries and exits have been removed. We are currently holding a sit-in inside the campus."
Students and academics stated that they would continue their vigils and protests on campus against the closure decision.
*The students's names were changed upon request.
(AB/NÖ/VK)