Owner of Bolu hotel says safety approved by ministry inspections before deadly fire

Halit Ergül, the owner of the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort, where a fire claimed 78 lives on Jan 21, defended the hotel’s fire safety measures during a court appearance.

Ergül, who was arrested on Jan 25 as part of the investigation, said the hotel’s safety standards had been inspected and approved by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, according to Anadolu Agency (AA), which cited records from the Bolu 2nd Penal Judgeship of Peace.

Ergül, who has operated the hotel since 2007, stated, "Inspectors from the Culture and Tourism Ministry regularly audit the hotel. We also sign an annual contract with FQC Global Danışmanlık Inc, a ministry-authorized consultancy, which conducts inspections of fire safety, security, hygiene, and other aspects. Based on their reports, we are issued a Sustainable Tourism Certificate." He added that the certificate was last renewed in March 2024 and was valid for one year.

Ergül claimed that “all necessary precautions against fire were taken,” adding, “The most recent inspection by the Culture and Tourism Ministry took place on Dec 15. During this inspection, deficiencies were found in the doors of rooms designated for disabled guests, but no fire-related issues were identified.”

Mutual accusations

Addressing the events of the night of the fire, Ergül said that responsibilities for fire-related issues fell on the hotel’s security personnel, technical team, head chef, and kitchen staff. He noted that the fire alarm system had previously been checked and maintained by the hotel's electrician.

The fire, which began around 3.30 am in the hotel restaurant, spread rapidly throughout the building. Witness testimonies and images from the scene suggest the fire alarm system did not activate, and the hotel lacked a sprinkler system and a proper fire escape, which left many of the 238 guests stranded as the flames engulfed the building.

Bolu hotel fire: delayed response, lack of oversight, flawed legal framework

Ergül defended the absence of sprinklers, saying, “When the hotel was constructed, installing sprinkler systems was not mandatory. In later inspections, we were never instructed to install one. There was a fire alarm system, but it likely malfunctioned due to damage during the early stages of the fire. However, smoke detectors were activated.”

He also denied knowledge of any requests for additional safety measures from the Bolu Municipality's fire department for the building. "To my knowledge, there was no request to address the entire building, and I did not request the withdrawal of any safety requirements," he said.

However, reports surfaced that in Dec 2024, the fire department conducted a fire safety inspection of the hotel at the company’s request and found significant safety deficiencies. Following the findings, the company withdrew its application for further inspection.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry and the opposition-controlled Bolu Municipality have exchanged accusations over the incident. Government officials claim the municipality failed to report its findings to the prosecutor’s office, while Mayor Tanju Özcan argued that the municipality had no authority to enforce measures at the hotel.

The Kartalkaya ski resort is designated as a “special tourism zone” under regulations based on the Tourism Law No. 2634, which grants inspection authority to the ministry. Additionally, Bolu is not classified as a "metropolitan city" under Turkish local governance laws, mostly limiting the municipality’s authority to the central district, while the Kartalkaya ski resort is located in the Seben district.