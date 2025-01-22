'No alarms, no sprinklers': Bolu ski resort fire death toll rises to 76 amid negligence allegations

The death toll from the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Bolu's Kartalkaya ski resort has climbed to 76, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced late Monday. Dozens were also injured, with one person remaining in intensive care.

Speaking from Bolu alongside other ministers, Yerlikaya stated that the identities of 52 victims have been confirmed and 45 bodies have been handed over to their families. The fire was reported at 3.27 am yesterday, with 238 guests staying at the hotel at the time.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but Yerlikaya noted that the hotel's wooden structure and its location against a hillside made firefighting efforts challenging. "The fire has been extinguished, cooling operations have been completed, and search-and-rescue activities have concluded," he said.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç confirmed that nine individuals, including the hotel owner, had been detained in connection with the fire. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, visuals from the hotel and survivors' accounts indicate inadequate fire safety measures. Witnesses and survivors in interviews with various media outlets reported that no alarm was heard during the fire.

Meanwhile, flags were lowered to half-mast across Turkey due to a one-day national morning.

Temporary morgue sparks outrage

Due to the city morgues reaching full capacity, a refrigerated truck from a poultry company was stationed in front of Bolu Abant İzzet Baysal Training and Research Hospital. The truck's advertising visuals sparked public outrage, prompting authorities to cover the vehicle with tarpaulins.

Broadcast ban lifted

The broadcast ban imposed by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) based on a court ruling was lifted this morning, the regulatory body's head has announced.

The ban, which went into effect yesterday, restricted broadcast media from airing certain footage of the incident, witness testimonies, and speculative content about the fire, largely limiting the coverage to official statements. RTÜK had warned that "severe sanctions" would be imposed on outlets that failed to comply with the restrictions.

This morning, RTÜK Chairperson Ebubekir Şahin announced on social media that the ban had been lifted, expressing gratitude to media organizations that adhered to the restrictions.

Eyewitness accounts and safety concerns

The fire, which broke out around 3.30 am, quickly engulfed much of the 12-story building, parts of which were below ground. Witnesses claimed that the building lacked a proper fire escape and that alarms and sprinklers failed to function. Videos from the scene showed some guests on lower floors tying bedsheets together to escape.

Yerlikaya pledged a thorough investigation into the incident. "All questions related to this tragedy will be answered. As a state of law, we will ensure that everything necessary is done. The judicial investigation and prosecution process will be carried out meticulously," he said.

The lobby of the hotel. (AA)

Hotel and government responses

In a written statement, the Grand Kartal Hotel said it was fully cooperating with authorities to uncover the cause of the fire. However, the statement did not address allegations of inadequate fire safety measures. The hotel added that some of the owners’ family members were present at the hotel during the fire, saying, "We share this grief with all our hearts."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan declared a national day of mourning for Jan 22, with flags across Turkey and at foreign missions to be flown at half-mast.

Bakcside of the hotel building. (AA)

Allegations of negligence

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy stated that the hotel had fire safety certifications and was inspected in 2021 and 2024. However, the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) raised concerns about the lack of an automatic sprinkler system, which they argued contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

"The hotel's website photos show that the mandatory sprinkler system, required since 2008, was not installed," TMMOB said in a statement. "The absence of this system allowed the fire to spread quickly, leading to significant loss of life."

The statement also noted that other safety measures, such as detection and warning systems, escape routes, and emergency cabinets required under current regulations, may not have been properly implemented. "Accounts from survivors suggest that detection and warning systems failed, and escape routes were not identifiable," TMMOB added.

Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan commented that the Kartalkaya area was designated a tourism zone by the ministry, placing it outside the municipality's jurisdiction. He added that the responsibility for inspections fell to the ministry.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya said whether the ministry or the municipality is responsible for the inspections will be determined within 10 days. (VK)