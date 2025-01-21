TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 21 January 2025 15:43
 ~ Modified On: 22 January 2025 12:56
2 min Read

Death toll climbs to 66 in Turkey ski resort fire

Fifty-one people are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition, according to the authorities.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

The death toll from a fire at a hotel in Turkey's northwestern province of Bolu has risen to 66, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced. The blaze also left 51 people injured, with one in critical condition.

The fire broke out around 3 am at the Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the Kartalkaya ski resort, a popular destination for winter tourism. Over 230 guests were reportedly staying at the hotel when the fire erupted. Ten fatalities were reported based on initial assessments, but eyewitnesses speaking to Turkish broadcasters had said they expected the number to rise.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan, and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya spoke to reporters after visiting the scene to assess the situation.

Health Minister Memişoğlu said among the 51 individuals receiving treatment, one is in critical condition and remains in intensive care. The other patients are in stable condition, and 17 have been discharged after receiving treatment."

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy stated that the hotel underwent inspections in both 2021 and 2024 and that fire safety certifications were required during these evaluations. "Until now, no issues related to fire safety have been reported to us by the fire department," Ersoy said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the incident.

Broadcast ban

The Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK) announced that a broadcast ban has been imposed on coverage related to the fire at a hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort. The decision, issued by the Bolu 2nd Penal Judgeship of Peace, is based on Article 3 of the Press Law No. 5187.

The ban restricts the dissemination of footage from the scene, witness statements, and other related content. However, official statements from authorized institutions remain exempt from the restrictions.

In a written statement, RTÜK emphasized the importance of relying on information provided by government officials and institutions. "We strongly request that broadcasters base their coverage on statements and updates provided by our ministers and other official authorities," the statement read.(VK)

fire Bolu ski resort fire
