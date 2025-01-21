Fire at Bolu ski resort hotel kills 10 people

A fire in a ski resort hotel in Kartalkaya, Bolu in northwestern Turkey killed 10 people and injured at least 32 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA), the fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the Grand Kartal Hotel, where 237 guests were staying. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the flames quickly engulfed the building.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that an investigation into the incident has been launched. "A judicial investigation has been initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and six prosecutors have been assigned to the case," he said.

In response to the emergency, numerous firefighting units, as well as AFAD, UMKE, and medical teams, were dispatched to the area from the city center, nearby districts, and neighboring provinces.