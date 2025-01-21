TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 21 January 2025 11:31
 ~ Modified On: 21 January 2025 11:35
1 min Read

Fire at Bolu ski resort hotel kills 10 people

Some 237 guests were staying in the hotel. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
Fire at Bolu ski resort hotel kills 10 people
AA

A fire in a ski resort hotel in Kartalkaya, Bolu in northwestern Turkey killed 10 people and injured at least 32 others, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on social media.

According to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA), the fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the Grand Kartal Hotel, where 237 guests were staying. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the flames quickly engulfed the building.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç stated that an investigation into the incident has been launched. "A judicial investigation has been initiated by the Bolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and six prosecutors have been assigned to the case," he said.

In response to the emergency, numerous firefighting units, as well as AFAD, UMKE, and medical teams, were dispatched to the area from the city center, nearby districts, and neighboring provinces.

Origin
Istanbul
fire
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
further coverage of this story
Death toll climbs to 66 in Turkey ski resort fire
Today 15:43
/haber/death-toll-climbs-to-66-in-turkey-ski-resort-fire-303838
Back to Top