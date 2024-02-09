One ton 39 kilos of narcotics found in drug operation

This morning (February 9), Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on his social media account regarding the 'Narkogüç-48' operations conducted in 48 provinces targeting drug manufacturers and sellers.

Yerlikaya stated that operations were carried out in 48 provinces by provincial police departments, resulting in the seizure of 1 ton 39 kilograms of narcotics and 509,000 narcotic pills. He also noted that 242 suspects were taken into custody.

According to the latest statement from the Ministry of Interior, the number of detainees or convicts for drug offenses has risen from 36,000 to 128,000 in the past 7 years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the total number of prisoners is 341,497. This means that approximately one-third of the prisoners are incarcerated for drug offenses."

(AS/PE)