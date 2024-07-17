TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 17 July 2024 11:39
 ~ Modified On: 17 July 2024 11:40
1 min Read

Nearly 400 detained in drug raids across Turkey

More than 1.7 million tons of drugs and pills have been seized.

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Nearly 400 detained in drug raids across Turkey

Recent drug operations have resulted in the seizure of 1.7 tons of narcotics and over 1 million drug pills, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today on social media.

Some 396 drug dealers have been nabbed in the operations that covered 57 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Yerlikaya noted, with coordinated raids involving 990 teams, 2,475 personnel, and 8 aircraft. The seized drugs include cannabis, heroine, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Currently, about one third of Turkey’s prison population is incarcerated due to drug-related offenses. (AS/VK)

drugs
related news
Manisa's Roma community calls for anti-drug measures following series of overdose deaths
21 May 2024
/haber/manisa-s-roma-community-calls-for-anti-drug-measures-following-series-of-overdose-deaths-295602
One ton 39 kilos of narcotics found in drug operation
9 February 2024
/haber/one-ton-39-kilos-of-narcotics-found-in-drug-operation-291638
Police operations yield seizure of 220 kilos of drugs in 41 cities
25 January 2024
/haber/police-operations-yield-seizure-of-220-kilos-of-drugs-in-41-cities-291021
