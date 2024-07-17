Nearly 400 detained in drug raids across Turkey

Recent drug operations have resulted in the seizure of 1.7 tons of narcotics and over 1 million drug pills, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today on social media.

Some 396 drug dealers have been nabbed in the operations that covered 57 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, Yerlikaya noted, with coordinated raids involving 990 teams, 2,475 personnel, and 8 aircraft. The seized drugs include cannabis, heroine, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Currently, about one third of Turkey’s prison population is incarcerated due to drug-related offenses. (AS/VK)