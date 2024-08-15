TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 15 August 2024 15:26
 ~ Modified On: 15 August 2024 15:30
2 min Read

Anti-drug operations across Turkey lead to seizure of 3.7 tons of narcotics

Some 520 individuals were detained during the operations across 59 provinces.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Anti-drug operations across Turkey lead to seizure of 3.7 tons of narcotics
A large-scale anti-drug operation covering 59 provinces led to the seizure of 3.75 tons of narcotics and over 861,000 drug pills, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday.

Some 520 individuals suspected of manufacturing and selling narcotics were detained during the operations, which also targeted major cities like Ankara, İstanbul and İzmir.

Turkey has seen a significant increase in drug-related offenses and drug use over the recent years. Data from the Ministry of Justice reveals that nearly one-third of the country's 341,497 prisoners were serving time for drug-related crimes as of last year. According to the Interior Ministry, the number of individuals incarcerated for drug offenses has surged from 36,000 to 128,000 over the last seven years. 

Turkey's struggle with narcotics is not limited to domestic issues as it is considered a transit point for drug trafficking. A 2023 report from the United Nations pointed to a cocaine trafficking route through Turkey. This was exemplified by a 2020 incident where Colombian authorities intercepted a Turkey-bound ship carrying five tons of cocaine, highest ever in the country’s history. 

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) also noted that heroin-related seizures in Turkey reached 22.5 tons in 2021, surpassing the total amount seized in all EU member states combined. (VK)

related news
Nearly 400 detained in drug raids across Turkey
17 July 2024
/haber/nearly-400-detained-in-drug-raids-across-turkey-297568
Police raids target drug sellers in Şarköy
23 February 2024
/haber/police-raids-target-drug-sellers-in-sarkoy-292314
One ton 39 kilos of narcotics found in drug operation
9 February 2024
/haber/one-ton-39-kilos-of-narcotics-found-in-drug-operation-291638
Police operations yield seizure of 220 kilos of drugs in 41 cities
25 January 2024
/haber/police-operations-yield-seizure-of-220-kilos-of-drugs-in-41-cities-291021
