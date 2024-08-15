Anti-drug operations across Turkey lead to seizure of 3.7 tons of narcotics

A large-scale anti-drug operation covering 59 provinces led to the seizure of 3.75 tons of narcotics and over 861,000 drug pills, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday.

Some 520 individuals suspected of manufacturing and selling narcotics were detained during the operations, which also targeted major cities like Ankara, İstanbul and İzmir.

Turkey has seen a significant increase in drug-related offenses and drug use over the recent years. Data from the Ministry of Justice reveals that nearly one-third of the country's 341,497 prisoners were serving time for drug-related crimes as of last year. According to the Interior Ministry, the number of individuals incarcerated for drug offenses has surged from 36,000 to 128,000 over the last seven years.

Turkey's struggle with narcotics is not limited to domestic issues as it is considered a transit point for drug trafficking. A 2023 report from the United Nations pointed to a cocaine trafficking route through Turkey. This was exemplified by a 2020 incident where Colombian authorities intercepted a Turkey-bound ship carrying five tons of cocaine, highest ever in the country’s history.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) also noted that heroin-related seizures in Turkey reached 22.5 tons in 2021, surpassing the total amount seized in all EU member states combined. (VK)