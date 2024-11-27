Nine detained in İstanbul over alleged ISIS financing

Nine individuals have been detained in İstanbul on suspicion of being members of ISIS and providing financial support to the group, according to state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

Based on findings from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and historical traffic search (HTS) records, prosecutos determined that the suspects were involved in collecting funds and aid on behalf of ISIS and managing the distribution and transfer of these funds.

Following orders from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, anti-terror police launched operations to apprehend the suspects. All nine suspects were taken into custody during the raids.

(VK)