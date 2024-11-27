TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 27 November 2024 11:28
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2024 11:36
1 min Read

Nine detained in İstanbul over alleged ISIS financing

The suspects are charged with being members of ISIS and providing financial support to the group.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Nine detained in İstanbul over alleged ISIS financing
AA/file

Nine individuals have been detained in İstanbul on suspicion of being members of ISIS and providing financial support to the group, according to state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

Based on findings from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and historical traffic search (HTS) records, prosecutos determined that the suspects were involved in collecting funds and aid on behalf of ISIS and managing the distribution and transfer of these funds.

Following orders from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau, anti-terror police launched operations to apprehend the suspects. All nine suspects were taken into custody during the raids.

Alleged ISIS financial head captured in southern Turkey
Alleged ISIS financial head captured in southern Turkey
19 December 2023

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
isis
related news
Indictment sheds light on ISIS-K's extensive network in Turkey
17 April 2024
/haber/indictment-sheds-light-on-isis-k-s-extensive-network-in-turkey-294342
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Indictment sheds light on ISIS-K's extensive network in Turkey
17 April 2024
/haber/indictment-sheds-light-on-isis-k-s-extensive-network-in-turkey-294342
Back to Top