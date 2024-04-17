Indictment sheds light on ISIS-K's extensive network in Turkey

The authorities have indicted 12 individuals linked to the “Islamic State Khorasan Province” (ISIS-K) for allegedly operating an illegal center in Başakşehir, İstanbul, where they are accused of grooming members for the terrorist organization. The indictment follows a comprehensive investigation into ISIS-K activities in Turkey, including a recent armed attack on an İstanbul Catholic church in late January.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office initiated the investigation based on intelligence gathered by the İstanbul Police Department. The suspects, six of whom are in custody, are charged with receiving instructions from ISIS-K leaders to carry out attacks on the parlament, military barracks, and police stations in İstanbul.

Named "Darul Vefa İlim ve Amel Merkezi," the illegal center is reported to have been a hub for ISIS-K's Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Caucasian members. According to the indictment, these individuals maintained close ties with ISIS elements in Syria and Afghanistan and planned to send recruits from Turkey to join ISIS-K's ranks in the Khorasan Province.

The center, which was under surveillance by security units, is said to have dispersed its associated individuals to various mosques, although they would reconvene at the center for special occasions. Dormitories within the center allegedly harbored individuals from Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Caucasus, Iraq, and Egypt who had previously operated on behalf of ISIS in Syria. Additionally, the center provided boarding education to approximately 70 children aged 16-17, whose parents were killed in Syria.

Plotting arracks on 'strategic' locations

The indictment also reveals that in June 2023, nine members of the ISIS cell met in İstanbul and were informed about the need to execute attacks on the parliament and other strategic locations in İstanbul as per the directives of ISIS leaders in Syria. It was decided that "Fuad Azeri," identified as suspect Fuad Rasulov in the documents, would supply the ammunition and explosive components for the attacks, while others were tasked with fundraising for these purposes.

Rasulov, who was apprehended in an operation in İstanbul on June 20, 2022, was later released under judicial control. He is accused of conducting propaganda for ISIS, recruiting members from Tajikistan, and participating in conflict zones in Syria on behalf of ISIS.

The center, which was raided on July 14, 2023, included classrooms, dormitories, and a mosque. Social media accounts associated with the center, which posted in Russian, announced new class registrations, iftar events, and calls for financial aid for the Eid al-Adha festival.

This indictment provides a detailed look into the extensive network and activities of ISIS-K in Turkey, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by the terrorist group and the efforts of Turkish authorities to counteract their operations. The recent attack on the İstanbul Catholic church underscores the group's capability and intent to carry out violent acts on Turkish soil. (AS/VK)