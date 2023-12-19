Alleged ISIS financial head captured in southern Turkey

Turkey's intelligence agency has apprehended Huzaifa Al Muri, the suspected financial coordinator of ISIS in Syria, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Muri, codenamed “Eyyup,” was captured in Mersin, southern Turkey, in a joint operation carried out by the National Intelligence Agency (MİT) and the police, according to the report.

Muri was overseeing the coordination of financial aid to members of the organization in conflict zones, AA reported, citing information gathered from security sources.

During the operation, the authorities seized 28,800 US dollars, 14,950 euros and 31,800 Turkish liras in cash, as well as various digital equipment and material.

Additionally, mobile applications used by ISIS for their money transfer activities were identified, according to AA.

In his statement to the police, Al Muri reportedly provided detailed information his activities in Syria and Turkey, his connections with other ISIS members, and specifics about the group's financial transactions. (AEK/VK)