Milleyha: Migratory birds' gateway to Turkey threatened by earthquake debris

The Milleyha Wetland in Hatay’s Samandağ district is home to a wide variety of endemic species and serves as a gateway for migratory birds entering the country.

Each year, Milleyha provides shelter and breeding grounds for thousands of migratory bird species, including some of the world’s rarest. It accounts for three-quarters of the total bird species diversity found in Turkey.

Recently, the area drew national and international attention after earthquake rubble was dumped along its edges. Following the news coverage, the rubble was relocated elsewhere.

However, experts point out that Milleyha’s problems didn’t start with the earthquake debris and won’t end by simply removing it. They argue that the measures taken to protect the area are insufficient and emphasize that unless it is placed under legal protection, thousands of birds and other species in the wetland remain at risk. This is because the life cycles of most migratory birds are deeply tied to the health of such habitats.

We asked experts who have been observing Milleyha for years about its formation, unique features, and what must be done to preserve it.

How was Milleyha formed?

Journalist İsmail Zubari explains that Milleyha is essentially a lagoon, a marshland formed by sediment accumulation in the sea, and that its name reflects this origin.

“Milleyha is an Arabic term meaning ‘saline area.’ The salt layer in the area formed from accumulated seawater. In the past, locals used to collect salt from here, which is why the area was given this name,” Zubari explains.

According to Zubari, Milleyha’s significance stems from its location at one of the crossroads of global bird migration routes. It sits at a junction where paths diverge between Europe, Africa, Siberia, the Caucasus, and Finland. Over the past 25 years, 312 bird species have been recorded in the area. Milleyha has also developed a unique ecosystem that supports not only birds but also plants and reptiles.

Having grown up in Samandağ, Zubari has observed and monitored Milleyha for many years. He describes the various interventions the area has faced over time:

“In the 1960s, the Milleyha area was sold to private individuals connected to the then-mayor, turning it into privately owned land. In subsequent years, especially with the advent of heavy machinery, it became a dumping ground for debris from mountains or demolished construction sites. Two roads were built through the area, one of them illegally. The construction of these roads increased human activity and traffic in the region.

“Years ago, a fish farm was established here. At the time, some individuals excavated part of the area with permission from the municipality, turning it into a fish farming facility. However, no fish production ever took place. Despite this, the land continues to be leased out as a fish farm.”

A bird in Milleyha. (İsmail Zubari archive)

The earthquakes

“A few years ago, a trench dug around Milleyha drew backlash from birdwatchers and gained attention in the international press," says Zubari. "Following this, government officials designated a small portion of Milleyha (430 decares) as a ‘wetland of local importance.’ However, this protection status has proven insufficient.

“After the earthquake, part of Milleyha’s perimeter was used as a dumping ground for rubble. This area was actually part of Milleyha itself and had previously been converted into a football field and sports hall. It was a shallow area preferred by small waterbirds, and hundreds of birds had been recorded there before the dumping began. While the rubble was eventually removed following public protests, the process harmed not only the birds but also the surrounding human population and marine life.

“The Samandağ Municipality promptly removes rubble and waste in response to our complaints, but we continually face new dumping. Some landowners bring in debris and soil from outside to dry out the marshland for agriculture or to build houses. It’s incomprehensible to plan construction on sand and wetlands, especially after the lessons of the earthquake.”

Garbage dumped in Milleyha. (Abir Naeseh Bilgin)

Protecting Milleyha’s boundaries

Ali Atahan, chair of the Subaşı Bird and Butterfly Observation Association, has been conducting birdwatching activities at Milleyha with his team since 1999. He explains the area’s characteristics and the boundaries that need protection: “When people think of Milleyha, they usually picture only the pond and its immediate surroundings. However, Milleyha stretches all the way to the Asi River, and the meadows and sand dunes between the coast and the pond are the most productive areas for birds.

"When we talk about the richness of this area, we mean the entire ecosystem, including the pond, meadows, and beach. For instance, the green sea turtle is one of the most important species here because 70% of the global population nests on this coast.”

Atahan points out that the focus on the pond gives the impression that it represents the entirety of Milleyha. However, he stresses that many of the birds observed are found outside the pond area: “A significant number of rare species have been observed not in the pond but in the surrounding areas. This is why we must treat the region as a whole.”

As examples, Atahan cites the first sightings in Türkiye of birds like the Black Wheatear and the Lesser Short-toed Lark, which were recorded near the pond’s surroundings. Additionally, the Striated Swallow, seen for the first and only time in Türkiye, was observed in the meadows outside the beach near the Asi River. He adds, “In 2019, we saw one Marbled Teal, a species on the verge of extinction in Türkiye, at Milleyha. In 2023, we spotted two more by the roadside near the coast.”

The map shared by Ali Atahan shows the full extent of Milleyha at the top and the much smaller area designated as a “Wetland of Local Importance” at the bottom.

Bird safety

Atahan emphasizes that the “Wetland of Local Importance” status, which covers only a small part of Milleyha, is inadequate. He advocates for a higher protection status to be granted by the Ministry of National Parks, encompassing the entire region: “Only then can we save the area. If Milleyha continues to be opened up for construction, there will be no place left for the birds to land.”

Atahan explains that migratory birds arriving here from Europe are initially unafraid of humans but gradually learn to perceive them as threats: “In Europe, human impact on breeding grounds is minimal, and hunting pressure is low. That’s why, when they first arrive here, they wander around our feet. However, over time, they start seeing humans as sources of danger.”

Atahan notes that if the area is protected, measures like observation huts could reduce human pressure, allowing the birds to behave more naturally and tolerate human presence better.

A kingfisher (Ali Atahan)

About Milleyha Of the 10 figbird species observed in Türkiye, 9 are found in Milleyha.

Milleyha was the first site in Türkiye where 11 bird species were observed. Five of these were recorded by the Subaşı Bird Observation team, while the others were documented by independent birdwatchers.

According to Prof. Dr. İlhami Kiziroğlu, Türkiye is home to 367 bird species, including 81 rare ones. Three-quarters of these species can be found in the Milleyha region.

Milleyha serves as a nesting ground for nearly 2,000 endangered *Caretta caretta* and green sea turtles.

The area is also rich in butterfly species. For example, Milleyha was the first site in Türkiye where the “Sultan” butterfly species was recorded to reproduce.

Biologist Dr. Samim Kayıkçı highlights the presence of halophytic (salt-tolerant) plants in Milleyha: “These plants cannot survive elsewhere. They are vital for many species, such as insects. This unique habitat is critically important for biodiversity.” (ANB/TY/VK)

This article was produced with financial support from the Journalism and International Media Center (OsloMet-JMIC) at Oslo Metropolitan University. The content of the article is solely the responsibility of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet and is not indicative of the views of OsloMet-JMIC in any way.