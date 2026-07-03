METU students ordered to evacuate dormitories ahead of NATO summit

The Middle East Technical University (METU) administration has ordered students to evacuate campus dormitories ahead of the NATO leaders summit scheduled for Jul 7-8 in Ankara.

The university administration sent an email to students yesterday, citing a governor's office decision that restricts personnel and vehicle entry to the campus between July 6 and July 12. Students were given until July 4 at 10.00 am to vacate their rooms, as accommodation services will be suspended during those dates.

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The decision has prompted criticism among students who must remain in Ankara during the summer for internships or employment and lack alternative housing options. Following the announcement, students held meetings in the dormitories and collectively decided not to vacate the premises, Evrensel reported.

Women students speaking at a meeting in Dormitory 5 emphasized that they spend most of their days at internships or workplaces. Being given such a short time to pack their belongings and leave creates severe difficulties, they noted.

The students also noted that no alternative accommodation was provided, adding that planned closures of the airport and certain roads for security reasons make evacuating on such short notice practically impossible.

Students are preparing to submit individual petitions to the administration declaring their intent to remain in the dormitories. They also announced the launch of a petition open to all METU students.

In a joint statement, the students emphasized that they will not surrender their right to housing:

"What will those of us who stay in dormitories to do internships or work do? Where will we go after leaving our dormitory within a single day when no place to stay has been provided for us? How will this grievance be resolved? Is NATO's whim more valuable than the students' right to housing? Will students who need to stay in Ankara and have no 'valid excuse' be left on the street?"

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The NATO summit scheduled for Jul 7–8 at the Presidential Complex in Ankara will gather from 32 countries. Around 40,000 security personnel will be on duty during the summit, and many streets will face strict traffic restrictions. Access to the summit venue and the areas where foreign leaders will stay is completely prohibited. In preparation for the event, roads along the convoy routes have been lined with billboards featuring NATO and Turkish defense industry themes. The facades of houses along these routes have also been painted. These measures have drawn public criticism for restricting citizens' access to roads and putting up a superficial display for foreign leaders.

(EMK/VK)