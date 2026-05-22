Media Activism Handbook: Good Practices in Civic Engagement

Media and communications today represent a critical area of modern political struggles. Issues such as editorial policy influence, ownership concentration, information security and surveillance, the quality of information, and the role of media platforms in public discourse have become central points of discussion. Democratic media are not merely channels of communication but prerequisites for democracy. In repressive regimes, independent journalism operates under pressure or disappears entirely. The media crisis is global, with media often captured by corporate and political interests.

Global trends of polarization, wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, technological changes, and the dominance of major tech platforms further endanger independent and quality journalism. Media activism thus becomes essential to uphold the values of public interest in media and communications.

The purpose of this handbook is to map good practices of media activism to inspire activities for defending public interest in media and communications, including the promotion of media and information literacy.

Download the publication in English here.