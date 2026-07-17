Man given life sentence for trans woman Nida Nazlıer's murder

An Antalya court sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of 45-year-old trans woman Nida Nazlıer, muzir.org reported.

The Antalya 4th Heavy Penal Court convicted the detained defendant, Aref Elhussein, of willful murder. The court separately sentenced Elhussein to seven years in prison for theft and did not grant a sentence reduction for good behavior.

Nazlıer was killed in her home in Antalya on Jul 31, 2025. The prosecution had requested aggravated life imprisonment for Elhussein on charges of willful murder with monstrous intent or torment.

During the trial, Elhussein claimed that Nazlıer had sexually assaulted him. However, an internal physical examination ordered by the Antalya 2nd Penal Court of Peace found no evidence supporting the allegation. The indictment concluded that the defendant made the claim to escape punishment.

At the third hearing of the case, Elhussein presented his final defense in court. "I ask for mercy," Elhussein said. "I want mercy from Turkish justice. I gave in to my desires."

Investigators found that Elhussein took Nazlıer's gold and jewelry, placed them in a bag, and left the bag with a person identified as A.L. The bag contained the defendant's identification, passport, and mobile phone. (TY/VK)