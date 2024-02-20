Lawyer Feyza Altun released

Lawyer Feyza Altun, who was detained yesterday on charges of "inciting the public to hatred and enmity" due to her social media post, has been released under judicial control.

Altun, who used vulgar language in her post related to Sharia, was referred to Beykoz Courthouse, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

After appearing before the prosecutor at the courthouse, Altun was sent to the Penal Judgeship of Peace with a request for her arrest following the statement she gave.

The court decided to release Altun under judicial control measures, which include an "international travel ban" and the requirement to "sign in at the police station twice a week." (VC/VK)