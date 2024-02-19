TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 19 February 2024 15:28
 ~ Modified On: 19 February 2024 15:52
1 min Read

Lawyer Feyza Altun detained after ‘sharia’ post on social media

Altun is under investigation for “inciting the public into animosity and hostility.”

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Lawyer Feyza Altun detained after ‘sharia’ post on social media

Feyza Altun, a lawyer and a TV pundit, was detained today due to the expressions she shared on the social media platform X.

Altun had posted a Persian poem on her X account the day before, and another social media user madne a sarcastic comment under Altun's post, saying, "Feyza has received a Sharia attack."

In response to this comment, Altun replied, "Şeriate sokayım,” a vulgarity that can be roughly translated as “screw sharia.” After facing a backlash on social media, she deleted the post.

Subsequently, reacting to the comments made about her, Feyza Altun shared the message, "The Republic of Turkey is secular, and it will remain secular."

The Public Prosecutor's Office in Beykoz initiated an ex officio investigation against Lawyer Feyza Altun based on the post she made on social media, citing Article 216/1 of the Turkish Penal Code, which states:

"Anyone who openly incites public animosity and hostility among different segments of the public based on social class, race, religion, sect, or region, and in case an imminent and clear danger arises for public security, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term of one to three years." (AS/VK)

