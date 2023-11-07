Journalist Tolga Şardan released

Journalist Tolga Şardan, who was previously arrested on allegations of "publicly spreading deceptive information" in connection with his article that delved into an alleged report on the country’s judiciary by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), has been granted release under judicial supervision following an appeal. Nevertheless, a travel restriction has been enforced against him.

Şardan was greeted by his lawyers, Aslı Kazan and Serdar Laçin, along with T24 editor Berna Abik, Faruk Ekici, and T24 General Coordinator Sertuğ Çiçek as he was released from Silivri Prison in İstanbul.

Journalist Tolga Şardan arrested for 'spreading disinformation'

Upon his release, Şardan said, "I have only practiced journalism and attempted to inform the public." He reiterated his commitment to the content he had written, stating, "We will see together how the process unfolds in the coming days."

On November 1, Şardan was detained due to his article published on Wednesday and was subsequently arrested after interrogation by the prosecutor.

The İstanbul 1st Peace Criminal Court issued the release decision following an appeal made by Şardan's lawyers Turgut Kazan, Aslı Kazan, and Serdar Laçin on Monday. The court decision stated, "Considering the nature of the alleged crime, the content of the entire investigation file, and the collection of all evidence in conjunction with the arrest decision of Istanbul 1st Peace Criminal Court dated November 1, 2023, regarding the suspect Tolga Şardan, it has been understood that applying judicial control measures would be sufficient. Therefore, with the acceptance of the appeal by the suspect's attorneys, Tolga Şardan has been released under judicial control, with the condition of 'not leaving the country,' in accordance with Article 109/3-a of the Turkish Criminal Procedure Code (CMK) No. 5271." (HA/AEK/VK)