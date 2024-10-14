Journalist Pınar Gayıp detained

Pınar Gayıp, an editor for the Etkin News Agency (ETHA), was detained in İstanbul after being summoned to provide a statement regarding a complaint filed by lawyer Sezgin Keleş.

The complaint came after Keleş, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 for sexually assaulting an intern, accused Gayıp of defamation and other charges.

Gayıp had gone to the Kocamustafapaşa Şehit Sinan Acar Police Station in the Fatih district to respond to the latest complaint by Keleş. During the visit, she was detained due to an outstanding arrest warrant.

Keleş has filed numerous complaints against Gayıp over the years, accusing her of various offenses, including "defamation," "child abuse," "membership in a terrorist organization," and "providing financial support to a terrorist organization through journalism." Some of these accusations have led to legal cases, and Keleş has also reported ETHA to the financial police.

The complaints began after Gayıp published several articles covering the sexual assault allegations against Keleş. Since then, she has been repeatedly called in for questioning on similar charges.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports

(VK)