Date published: 6 December 2023 17:30
 ~ Modified On: 6 December 2023 17:31
1 min Read

Journalist İrfan Uçar detained

Uçar had set aside active journalism about a year ago to care for his parents, both dealing with health issues, and had relocated to be with his family.

BIA News Desk
Journalist İrfan Uçar was apprehended during a morning raid at his residence in Antep.

According to Mezopotamya Agency's (MA) report, Uçar was taken to the city center of Gaziantep following the arrest, with no information provided to his family about the reason for his detention.

Having previously worked for various media outlets such as IMC TV and Özgür Gündem, Uçar had set aside active journalism about a year ago to care for his parents, both dealing with health issues, and had relocated to be with his family. (EMK/VK)

