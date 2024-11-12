Journalist Gözde Bedeloğlu fined for remarks on MHP deputy in opinion piece

Journalist Gözde Bedeloğlu has been fined 7,080 Turkish liras (~205 US dollars) after a court found her guilty of "insulting a public official" over comments made in an opinion piece about Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) deputy Sermet Atay. The court deferred the announcement of the verdict, effectively suspending it.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Atay over a column published in the daily BirGün, in which Bedeloğlu discussed his re-nomination for the May 2023 general election.

The İstanbul 2nd Penal Court of First Instance ruled that Bedeloğlu’s article, which claimed Atay was “allegedly one of the most influential figures in the FETÖ market scheme,” constituted an insult.

FETÖ, or the “Fethullahist Terrorist Organization,” is a term used by Turkish authorities to refer to followers of the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom they accuse of orchestrating a failed coup attempt in 2016. The “FETÖ market” is an alleged crime scheme involving individuals with prior Gülenist ties being extorted by officials to keep their names clear of investigations related to the group.

The opinion piece, titled “From Yesterday to Today: ‘Those Who Protect the State,’” was published on Apr 9, 2023, a month ahead of the general election. Bedeloğlu critiqued several MHP candidates, alleging ties between some figures and organized crime, including Atay, whom she linked to the so-called “FETÖ market.”

During the trial, the prosecutor reiterated the demand for Bedeloğlu’s conviction, and Atay’s attorney also requested punishment. In defense, Bedeloğlu’s lawyer, Tolgay Güvercin, argued that the piece expressed a personal opinion rather than making factual accusations.

“This column does not aim to inform or accuse; it’s an expression of opinion. There is no direct claim of any criminal act, only personal perspectives in an opinion piece,” he said, emphasizing that it falls within the bounds of freedom of speech and critique.

The court ultimately ruled against Bedeloğlu, concluding that her article amounted to an insult. (VK)