Journalist Furkan Karabay detained

In the early hours of the morning, the police apprehended Furkan Karabay, the editor of Gerçek Gündem, at his residence.

According to Gerçek Gündem's report, the arrest was prompted by a criminal complaint filed by Bekir Altun, the head of the Justice Commission, against Karabay for 'defamation' and 'insult,' as revealed in a letter sent by Istanbul Anadolu Republic Prosecutor İsmail Uçar to the Supreme Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK).

Bianet Media Monitoring Database

Taken to Istanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, Karabay is currently providing a statement to the prosecutor.

Erol Önderoğlu, the Turkey representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), expressed concern over Karabay's arrest, stating, "Why would reporting and bringing to light allegations of bribery and corruption within the judiciary disturb anyone? The morning police intervention, forcibly taking Furkan Karabay, the editor of Gerçek Gündem, who already responds to every summons, from his home is a threat."

The DİSK Basın İş journalists' union also reacted to Karabay's detention, emphasizing his significant contributions to important news stories related to allegations of bribery and corruption within the judiciary, as well as the Necip Hablemitoğlu murder. The union asserted, "Journalism is not a crime; Karabay should be released immediately."

It is noteworthy that Karabay is facing a 'defamation' charge for his social media posts regarding Deputy Ministers of Justice Akın Gürlek and Hasan Yılmaz, as well as İrfan Fidan, a member of the Constitutional Court. (HA/VK)