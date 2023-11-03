Journalist Cengiz Erdinç released with international travel ban

Cengiz Erdinç, a veteran journalist residing in Ayvalık, Balıkesir, was taken into custody in his home yesterday. During the house search, his digital devices were seized, and he was prevented from contacting his lawyer, Vural Ergül, to inform him about the detention.

According to Kısa Dalga's report, after the news of Erdinç's detention broke, his lawyers, Vural Ergül and Baran Kaya, attempted to establish contact with Ayvalık Police, but they were not provided with any information.

Journalist Cengiz Erdinç detained over alleged intelligence report

Cengiz Erdinç was interrogated without his lawyers at the Ayvalık Public Prosecutor's Office, located within the Balıkesir Courthouse. Following his statement, he was referred to the Peace Criminal Court with a request for judicial control.

Lawyer Kaya emphasized the obstruction of access to justice in a statement made last night. He revealed that the Ankara Police had misled Erdinç's lawyers, claiming that Erdinç was taken to Ankara. He stated:

"Ankara Police told us that there was no one in custody here. We visited all their units one by one... Finally, the Public Safety Branch informed us that Cengiz Erdinç would give his statement through SEGBİS [videoconference system] at the Ayvalık Public Prosecutor's Office. When we contacted Ayvalık Police, they initially said, 'Cengiz Erdinç is not here,' and then, 'If you want to attend his statement, be at Ayvalık Public Prosecutor's Office at 9:30.'

“However, they persistently claimed that he was not there. They did not allow his relatives to exercise their right to search. They are eliminating his access to justice. The lawyers who went to Ayvalık Police were not allowed to meet him, and they were told, 'He has been sent to Ankara.' According to the information we received, he would give his statement at the Ayvalık Public Prosecutor's Office, which is why we are heading from Ankara to Ayvalık."

Background

Erdinç's arrest appears linked to his social media posts regarding an alleged National Intelligence Organization's (MİT) report on the country’s judiciary, which played a role in the recent arrest of journalist Tolga Şardan. Following the arrest, the authorities denied the existence of such a report.

In his posts, Erdinç commented on MİT's activities, mentioning that MİT keeps preparing reports for Erdoğan and how an organized crime unit was established within MİT on December 11, 2020.

“Over the past couple of months, there has been substantial preparation involving seven or eight prosecutors in Ankara, akin to a significant investigative effort. I've repeatedly highlighted this, particularly focusing on the Bakırköy Courthouse,” he wrote.

“The investigation reaches local government offices and execution agencies. I suspect that İsmail Uçar's petition, which omitted references to Çağlayan and Bakırköy, was intentionally shared with the media to preempt these inquiries.” (AS/VK)