Date published: 14 August 2024 16:56
 ~ Modified On: 14 August 2024 16:58
1 min Read

İzmir cancels sister city agreement with Tel Aviv

Four cities have now canceled similar agreements with Israeli cities after calls from BDS Turkey.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
İzmir cancels sister city agreement with Tel Aviv
BDS Turkey members display a banner demanding municipalities and sister city protocols. (BDS Turkey/X)

The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality has officially annulled its sister city agreement with Tel Aviv. The decision was made unanimously during the city council’s regular August meeting.

The move comes amid growing international support for Palestinian rights and follows a call by the Turkish branch of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for various forms of boycott against Israel in response to its policies towards Palestinians. BDS Turkey had previously urged İzmir to end its sister city relationship with Tel Aviv.

The group celebrated the decision, marking it as their fifth success in Turkey. Previously, four municipalities, including the cities of Adana, Antalya and Edirne and İstanbul’s Kadıköy district, had canceled their sister city agreements with Israeli cities after calls from BDS Turkey.

(NK/VK)

related news
BDS Turkey calls for 'total boycott' against Israel after export sanctions
9 April 2024
/haber/bds-turkey-calls-for-total-boycott-against-israel-after-export-sanctions-294075
BDS Turkey: Cut all ties with genocidal Israel
28 December 2023
/haber/bds-turkey-cut-all-ties-with-genocidal-israel-289887
