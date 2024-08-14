İzmir cancels sister city agreement with Tel Aviv

The İzmir Metropolitan Municipality has officially annulled its sister city agreement with Tel Aviv. The decision was made unanimously during the city council’s regular August meeting.

The move comes amid growing international support for Palestinian rights and follows a call by the Turkish branch of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for various forms of boycott against Israel in response to its policies towards Palestinians. BDS Turkey had previously urged İzmir to end its sister city relationship with Tel Aviv.

The group celebrated the decision, marking it as their fifth success in Turkey. Previously, four municipalities, including the cities of Adana, Antalya and Edirne and İstanbul’s Kadıköy district, had canceled their sister city agreements with Israeli cities after calls from BDS Turkey.

Bir zafer daha! 🇵🇸



BDS Türkiye'nin talebi üzerine İzmir Büyükşehir Belediyesi ağustos ayı olağan meclis toplantısında işgal devletinin Tel Aviv belediyesiyle imzaladığı kardeş kent protokolünü oy birliğiyle feshetti.#İşgalleKardeşlikOlmaz pic.twitter.com/IYR2I5cc2t — BDS Türkiye (@israileboykot) August 13, 2024

(NK/VK)