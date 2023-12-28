BDS Turkey: Cut all ties with genocidal Israel

On the 14th anniversary of its establishment, the BDS Turkey movement, advocating for a boycott of Israel, divestment, and sanctions, staged a demonstration with the slogan "End occupation and genocide in Palestine." The event took place in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district and received support from various political parties, democratic organizations, labor associations, and youth groups.

BDS Turkey, formed a year after Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip known as the "Cast Lead Operation" on December 27, 2008, declared its establishment on December 27, 2009, under the name "Boycott Initiative Against Israel for Palestine." Prior to the demonstration, the police cordoned off İstiklal Avenue and Tünel Square in Beyoğlu. After negotiations, the crowd was directed to Şişhane Square.

"From the river to the sea"

Carrying banners reading "Cut all ties with the occupier and genocidal Israel" and waving Palestinian flags, the crowd marched from Tünel Square to Şişhane, chanting slogans such as "Freedom for Palestine, boycott Israel" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

During the demonstration at Şişhane Square, BDS Turkey volunteer Ümit Doğru highlighted that since October 7, Israel has killed over 20,000 Palestinians and displaced more than 2 million in Gaza. Doğru stated, "All these crimes falling under the legal definition of genocide are committed without any need for the perpetrators to hide them. On the contrary, the leaders of the occupying state proudly admit to planning and committing these acts and invite more."

"Turkey is Israel's most important ally in the region"

Pointing out that "Turkey continues to be Israel's most important regional ally," Doğru criticized the AKP government for insisting on maintaining bilateral relations at the "highest level." He emphasized that the trade volume between Turkey and Israel has increased by 532% in the last 20 years, with the largest export item from Turkey to Israel being the essential raw materials for the arms and defense industry.

"We reiterate the promise we made when we were established in 2009," said Doğru, calling for a genuine boycott and isolation of Israel: "A real boycott and isolation of Israel should spread to every part and every sphere of Turkey! We will not harbor Zionism in any form on these lands, no matter what entity it takes!

"We will resist just like the Palestinian people until the end of the occupation, the recognition of the right of return for Palestinian refugees, and equal rights are granted to Palestinian citizens of Israel! We will struggle for the complete severance of relations between Israel and Turkey!" (VC/VK)