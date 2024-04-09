TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 9 April 2024 15:50
 ~ Modified On: 9 April 2024 16:28
1 min Read

BDS Turkey calls for 'total boycott' against Israel after export sanctions

Turkey's decision to impose export restrictions on Israel was "belated but necessary," according to the boycott movement.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
BDS Turkey calls for 'total boycott' against Israel after export sanctions
BDS Turkey members displaying a banner calling for severing all ties with Israel during a December 27 demonstration.

The BDS Turkey movement, which advocates for boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel, made a brief statement regarding the Trade Ministry's decision to restrict exports to Israel for 54 product groups.

On the social media platform X, BDS Turkey's statement, titled "Restriction is not enough, full boycott," reads as follows:

"As BDS Turkey, we see the Trade Ministry's announcement of restrictions on exports to the occupying state as a belated but necessary step.

"The outcome of the struggle of friends of Palestine, this decision also serves as an acknowledgment that continued trade strengthens the hand of the occupying state and demonstrates that it can be curtailed by political authority.

"In this sense, the decision marks an important development in the struggle to boycott and isolate the occupying state. However, sanctions against the occupying state should continue until there is a ceasefire in Gaza and until the Palestinian people achieve their historical rights, with this struggle continuing until all military, commercial, and diplomatic relations are severed."

The Turkish government announced its first sanctions against Israel today, following the ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 7. (HA/VK)

israel - palestine conflict Palestine BDS Turkey
further coverage of this story
Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel over Gaza conflict
9 April 2024
/haber/turkey-imposes-export-restrictions-on-israel-over-gaza-conflict-294068
Back to Top