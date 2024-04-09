BDS Turkey calls for 'total boycott' against Israel after export sanctions

The BDS Turkey movement, which advocates for boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel, made a brief statement regarding the Trade Ministry's decision to restrict exports to Israel for 54 product groups.

On the social media platform X, BDS Turkey's statement, titled "Restriction is not enough, full boycott," reads as follows:

"As BDS Turkey, we see the Trade Ministry's announcement of restrictions on exports to the occupying state as a belated but necessary step.

"The outcome of the struggle of friends of Palestine, this decision also serves as an acknowledgment that continued trade strengthens the hand of the occupying state and demonstrates that it can be curtailed by political authority.

"In this sense, the decision marks an important development in the struggle to boycott and isolate the occupying state. However, sanctions against the occupying state should continue until there is a ceasefire in Gaza and until the Palestinian people achieve their historical rights, with this struggle continuing until all military, commercial, and diplomatic relations are severed."

The Turkish government announced its first sanctions against Israel today, following the ongoing conflict in Gaza since October 7. (HA/VK)