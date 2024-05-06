Investigated over ‘PKK’ documentary, Koray Kesik released with international travel ban

Documentary filmmaker Koray Kesik, who was detained for four days in İzmir, has been released with an international travel ban, the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) reported. Kesik is facing "membership in a terrorist organization" allegations due to his role in the 2015 documentary “Bakur.”

Kesik was detained during a raid on his residence on the night of May 2 and underwent interrogation at the police headquarters, which concluded today. He was questioned about his role in the documentary "Bakur" and the book "Bakur Notes," but was brought before the judiciary without giving a statement to prosecutors.

The documentary "Bakur," which Kesik worked on as a cinematographer, provides an inside look at the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), including interviews with militants in the group’s camps in Diyarbakır and Dersim. "Bakur" denotes "north" in Kurdish, symbolizing "northern Kurdistan" as designated by Kurdish movements, which encompasses Kurdish-populated regions within Turkey's borders.

The film has also led to legal action against other individuals involved in its creation. In December 2023, journalist Ertuğrul Mavioğlu and director Çayan Demirel, the co-directors of the documentary, were sentenced to 2 years and 13 months in prison for "making terrorist propaganda.” This sentence was last week upheld by the Gaziantep Regional Court of Justice. The verdict caused outrage, especially given Demirel's severe disability.

Questions about the documentary

During his detention, Kesik was questioned about who instructed him during the filming of "Bakur," the connections of those involved with the organization, and inquiries related to the book "Bakur Notes." Questions posed to Kesik included his responsibilities in the documentary, whether the film crew visited rural areas in Turkey and Iraq, how they knew the locations of the camps, who guided them there, and whether they reported the locations of organization members to security forces.

A confidentiality order was placed on the investigation, which meant Kesik could only meet his lawyer, an MLSA member, and after a 24-hour ban on visitation. The lawyers representing Kesik have objected to the arrest warrant, the restrictions placed on the case file, and the seizure of equipment and materials found in the documentary filmmaker's home.

Kesik, born in 1971 in Giresun, began his career in 1993 as an assistant at VTR Research Production Management company. He has worked on numerous documentaries, oral history projects, promotional films, and commercials as an assistant, cameraman, and cinematographer until 2008. Since then, he has continued to work independently as a cinematographer on documentary films with various directors. (AÖ/VK)