NEWS
Date published: 18 December 2023 13:28
 ~ Modified On: 18 December 2023 13:38
2 min Read

Hrant Dink's assassin Samast abandones the idea of changing his name

Ogün Samast had applied to the court to change his name to Ali Eren Karadeniz. Samast's lawyer stated that the process had been exposed and announced that they had abandoned their requests.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/18/ogun-samast-isim-degistirmekten-vazgecti.jpg

The perpetrator of the Hrant Dink murder, Ogün Samast, withdrew his request to change his name. Samast had applied to the court in Trabzon Akçaabat for a name change after being released from Bolu F Type Prison on November 15.

Samast's lawyer, Raşit Hodo, stated that the process had been "exposed," and they decided to abandon their requests.

Speaking to Hürriyet daily, Hodo said, "He was trying to find the right path and return to normal life. But when this news came out, he became even more stressed. He is rightfully very uncomfortable with this situation. The name change process had been ongoing for 6 months. There was also a confidentiality order in the file. It had reached the final stages. Now that it has been exposed, it no longer has any meaning or significance. For now, he will continue as Ogün Samast."

(HA/PE)

