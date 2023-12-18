Hrant Dink's assassin Samast abandones the idea of changing his name

The perpetrator of the Hrant Dink murder, Ogün Samast, withdrew his request to change his name. Samast had applied to the court in Trabzon Akçaabat for a name change after being released from Bolu F Type Prison on November 15.

Samast's lawyer, Raşit Hodo, stated that the process had been "exposed," and they decided to abandon their requests.

Speaking to Hürriyet daily, Hodo said, "He was trying to find the right path and return to normal life. But when this news came out, he became even more stressed. He is rightfully very uncomfortable with this situation. The name change process had been ongoing for 6 months. There was also a confidentiality order in the file. It had reached the final stages. Now that it has been exposed, it no longer has any meaning or significance. For now, he will continue as Ogün Samast."

