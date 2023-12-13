TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 13 December 2023 17:15
 ~ Modified On: 14 December 2023 12:21
1 min Read

Hrant Dink’s assassin Ogün Samast seeks name change ‘to be forgotten’

Samast was released from prison last month, after serving 16 years behind bars.

BIA News Desk
Ogün Samast, who was convicted of the murder of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, has appeared in court seeking a change of name.

Following his release on November 15, following 16 years in prison, Samast submitted a request for a name change to a court in Trabzon Akçaabat.

Expressing his desire to exercise his right granted by the Turkish Civil Code to alter his name and surname, Samast conveyed his wish to be known as 'Ali Eren Karadeniz.' In his plea to the court, he cited, "I want to be forgotten."

"At a young age, I got involved in a grave incident. As a result, I face difficulties within society. I cannot find peace; I want to be forgotten," he said.

(HA/VK)

