Hrant Dink’s assassin Ogün Samast seeks name change ‘to be forgotten’

Ogün Samast, who was convicted of the murder of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, has appeared in court seeking a change of name.

Following his release on November 15, following 16 years in prison, Samast submitted a request for a name change to a court in Trabzon Akçaabat.

Expressing his desire to exercise his right granted by the Turkish Civil Code to alter his name and surname, Samast conveyed his wish to be known as 'Ali Eren Karadeniz.' In his plea to the court, he cited, "I want to be forgotten."

"At a young age, I got involved in a grave incident. As a result, I face difficulties within society. I cannot find peace; I want to be forgotten," he said.

(HA/VK)