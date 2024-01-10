Hrant Dink Foundation to organize 'Discussions for Truth'

A series of events will be held to commemorate Hrant Dink, the Chief Editor of Agos Newspaper, on the 17th anniversary of his assassination.

The Hrant Dink Foundation will organize discussions during the 17th year of Dink's murder to recall the values he defended and his struggle.

The discussions, with titles like "Memorializing the Truth," "Archiving the Truth," "Following the Case as a Journalist," "Following the Case as a Human Rights Advocate," "Following the Case as a Legal Professional," and "Talking About Hrant Dink," will cover various aspects of the Dink murder.

The events, taking place from January 11 to January 18, will be held both in-person and online.

The discussions will be attended by human rights advocates, lawyers, writers, journalists, and civil society workers who witnessed Hrant Dink's quest for truth and followed the trial of the Dink murder case.

The Hrant Dink Foundation made the following statement about the program:

"In the discussions structured around topics such as preserving memory, legal proceedings, and truth; we will not only get to know Hrant Dink's struggle closely but also discuss how legal professionals, journalists, and human rights advocates pursue cases in this field with those working in this area.

All discussions will take place at the 23.5 Hrant Dink Memory Site. It is necessary to fill out a separate registration form for each discussion.

The event will be in a hybrid format (in-person and on Zoom).

For in-person participation, the capacity for each discussion is 28 people.

For Zoom participation, the capacity for each discussion is 100 people."

The full event program can be accessed through this link.

