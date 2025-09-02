TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 2 September 2025 09:22
 ~ Modified On: 2 September 2025 10:57
1 min Read

Turkey blocks access to 29 dating, video chat apps

No official statement has been released regarding the reasons for the restrictions.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Turkey blocks access to 29 dating, video chat apps
Scribbler.com

Access to 29 dating and video chat apps have been blocked upon orders of two courts in Ankara, including widely used platforms such as Tinder, Azar, LivU, and Tango, the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD) reported.

The bans were imposed by Ankara’s 3rd and 4th criminal judgeships of peace following a request by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

No official statement has been released regarding the reasons for the access restrictions.

The affected applications are Azar, Mili, Chat Match – Random Video Chat, Call Me Chat, Flirtfy, Lips, Hi, CoMeet, Tango, Camsurf & Video Chat, Roulette Chat Video Omegle Ome, LivCam, Instacams, Derya Görüntülü Sohbet, Chat PIG, LiVU, StrangerCam Görüntülü Sohbet, Sarmaş Dolaş Görüntülü Sohbet.

Tango and IMVU had previously been blocked and were using alternative domain names to remain accessible, an approach commonly used by platforms facing censorhip in Turkey.

Hornet, a social networking app frequently used by LGBTI+s, has been blocked in Turkey since 2021. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
censorship online censorship
related news
Apple removes Hornet queer social network app from AppStore Turkey
10 August 2021
/haber/apple-removes-hornet-queer-social-network-app-from-appstore-turkey-248520
Access block to GaBiLe LGBTI+ dating and chat site: ‘This is censorship’
15 September 2020
/haber/access-block-to-gabile-lgbti-dating-and-chat-site-this-is-censorship-230921
LGBTI Dating Website Blocked 5th Time
21 March 2017
/haber/lgbti-dating-website-blocked-5th-time-184698
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Apple removes Hornet queer social network app from AppStore Turkey
10 August 2021
/haber/apple-removes-hornet-queer-social-network-app-from-appstore-turkey-248520
Access block to GaBiLe LGBTI+ dating and chat site: ‘This is censorship’
15 September 2020
/haber/access-block-to-gabile-lgbti-dating-and-chat-site-this-is-censorship-230921
LGBTI Dating Website Blocked 5th Time
21 March 2017
/haber/lgbti-dating-website-blocked-5th-time-184698
Back to Top