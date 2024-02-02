'Great Freedom March' on second day

The "Great Freedom March," being carried out for Abdullah Öcalan, the PKK Leader under isolation in Imrali F-Type High-Security Closed Prison, and the resolution of the Kurdish issue, progresses through the routes of Kars and Van on its second day.

Political figures and representatives of civil society organizations visited the site in Digor, Kars today, where 17 people were killed in 1993, as part of the march. After a moment of silence, the marchers left carnations at the location of the Digor Massacre.According to a report from Mezopotamya Agency, Newroz Uysal, a Member of Parliament for the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) from Şırnak, stated, "A massacre occurred here in 1993, and 17 of our people were killed. The history of the Republic is built on massacres. We have been fighting against massacres for years," after the visit.

Later, the group moved towards the Tozan district of Iğdır.

The Van branch of the march reached Hakkari today. Keskin Bayındır, Co-Chair of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), along with a delegation consisting of DEM Party members of parliament and representatives from civil society organizations, proceeded to Yüksekova after passing through Şemdinli.

The march is set to conclude on February 15 in Amara village, Halfeti district of Urfa, where PKK Leader Abdullah Öcalan was born. (TY/VK)