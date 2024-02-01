Kars Governorship issues ban ahead of the 'Freedom March'

The Kars Governorate has issued a ban on demonstrations, marches, and open-air gatherings in the province from January 31 to February 4.

This decision comes ahead of a march originating from Kars today, which is organized to demand the lifting of the isolation on PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan in the İmralı Island prison.

The statement from the Governorate is as follows:

"Except for official holidays, official commemoration days, official ceremonies and celebrations, sports activities, events organized by public institutions and organizations, as well as activities for scientific, commercial, and economic purposes, any potential actions/events, gatherings, marches, press statements, vehicle convoys, receptions, farewells, indoor meetings, hunger strikes, sit-ins, rallies, setting up stands, tents, distributing leaflets, hanging banners and posters, and any kind of open and closed-space actions and events related to the continuation of the mentioned topics, as well as the arrival of vehicles and individuals from neighboring provinces to our province with the aim of participating in these actions and events, are prohibited within the borders of Kars province. This decision is effective from January 31, 2024, and will be valid for a period of 5 days, including February 4, 2024, in accordance with Article 11 of Law No. 5442 on Provincial Administration and Article 19 of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations." (RT/PE)