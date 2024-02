DEM Party's İstanbul candidates are Meral Danış Beştaş and Murat Çepni

People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Parti) Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan addressed reporters in a press conference at the party's headquarters regarding the local election agenda.

Doğan has announced the co-mayoral candidates for many cities, including İstanbul and Ankara.

Referring to the 'Great Freedom March' in her speech, Doğan said, 'I come to you with the dust of my feet from Cizre. The Freedom March has been continuing for 9 days now, stopping at new stations. The Freedom March will continue until February 15 with demands for equality, freedom, justice, and peace. I salute the marchers. Isolation is not only in prisons but in many of our lives. Our right to object, our rebellion, our freedom of expression are under siege. That's why isolation, like a snowball, is holding Turkey hostage.

Doğan then announced the co-mayoral candidates for 40 provinces and 16 metropolitan municipalities.

After announcing the candidates, Doğan stated: "We are a political movement too strong and experienced to be squeezed into the options of either winning or losing. Our decision is neither a gesture nor a challenge. We present everything transparently. We are fighting not for a party to feel powerful, but for peoples to live in a stronger and more peaceful manner."

The provinces and metropolitan municipalities announced by Doğan are as follows:

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Meral Danış Beştaş – Murat Çepni

Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Ayşe Serra Bucak Küçük - Doğan Hatun

Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Devrim Demir - Ahmet Türk

Van Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Neslihan Şedal - Abdullah Zeydan

Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Kasım Yıldırım – Bilmez Erboğa

Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Kemal Bülbül – Nesibe Bahadır

Eskişehir Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Gamze Toprak – Suat Başaraner

Denizli Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Cevahir Kayar – Hanifi Yıldırım

Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Engin Güleser – Emine Melis Tantan

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Gülbahar Gündüz – Bülent Kılıç

Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

İnci Aydın – Hasan İlten

Ordu Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Zeynep Toptaş Yılmaz - Necmettin Durmuş

Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Leyla Üzüm – Samedin Gündoğan

Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Remziye Erener – İhsan Sarıyar

Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Fatma Şıkyürek - Ali Ardıç

Malatya Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Sevim Şimşek Bayram – Abdulvahap Ekim

Ağrı Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Hazal Aras - Memet Akkuş

Batman Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Gülüstan Sönük - Mehdi Öztüzün

Bitlis Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Sümeye Kızıltepe - Enver Barin

Hakkari Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Viyan Tekce - Mehmet Sıddık Akış

Iğdır Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Nejla Kum - Mehmet Nuri Güneş

Kars Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Arzu Savaş Derman - Kenan Karahancı

Siirt Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Safiye Alağaş - Mehmet Kaysi

Bolu Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Birsen Baş - Veli Saçılık

Yalova Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Songül Hacıoğlu Dağ – Cengiz Topbaşlı

Çanakkale Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Canan Aytaç - Çetin Avcı

Sivas Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Semiha Şahin – Cemal Pir

Erzincan Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Elmast Tolmaç – Birhat Onuk

Uşak Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Azize Karadağ - Ahmet Ak

Artvin Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Fatma Biçer – Levent Serhan

Edirne Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Aylin Hacaloğlu – Mevlüt Aykoç

Giresun Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Feride Kızgit – Ümit Bozan

Kırıkkale Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Şehmiran Güneş – Razi Taşkın

Kırklareli Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Arzu Fırat – Adnan Aydın

Kırşehir Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Kadriye Turan – Cemil Akkaş

Yozgat Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Merve Eylül Bütün – Bager Aşkın

Zonguldak Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Çağla Özgençtürk – İbrahim Nebioğlu

Tokat Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Dilber Demir – Reşat Yıldız

Sinop Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Filiz Yalçın – Erol Aydemir

Rize Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Nurettin Aydın – Semanur Akar

Niğde Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Başak Caner Aktaş – Hacı Zırığ

Nevşehir Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Helin Elif Geyik – Erdem Eren Bektaş

Kütahya Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Sibel Temel – Hakan Etemoğlu

Kastamonu Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Hatice Uçar – Yakup Akyol

Gümüşhane Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Gülşen Işık – Abdulsamed Gültekin

Çankırı Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Azize Akoğlu – Veysel Yıldırım

Burdur Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Fatma Arslan – Tamer Kaş

Bayburt Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Tülay Kılınç – Recep Özmen

Bartın Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Leyla Danış – Kemal Eroğlu

Bilecik Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Züleyha Çengel – Ömer Ege

Karabük Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Emine Kaya – Adnan Aksu

Isparta Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Meral Karakuş – Nizam Aktepe

Afyonkarahisar Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Zehra Yalçın – Sezer Erikli

Amasya Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Güvercin Ünaldı – Reşit Güneç

Düzce Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Ayfer Fatma Çelik – Zabit Vurdu

Aksaray Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Hanife Gedik Başer – Azad Demirağ

Akdeniz Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Hoşyar Sarıyıldız – Nuriye Arslan

Cihanbeyli Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Eylül Yaylacı – Hasan Ateşci

Kulu Municipality Co-Mayoral Candidates

Ayşe Özdemir – Bekir Karakurt

(RT/PE)