'Future of Media' research results to be presented in online event

The South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM) will host an online event on Mar 26 to present the second cycle of the 'Future of Media' research conducted across the Western Balkans and Turkey.

The study, part of the regional Our Media project, analyzes key trends in journalism and the media sector.

The 2024 research covers Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Turkey. It examines media studies enrollment, the representation of women in editorial positions, the Media Freedom Index, public funding, and advertising revenue.

The second phase of the study is based on focus groups with citizens, influential individuals, and media professionals. The research aims to analyze regional perspectives on the current situation regarding media and democracy.

The event will feature a presentation of the findings followed by a discussion on the future of journalism. Speakers include researchers, media professionals, and representatives from media civil society organizations.

Maida Muminović from Mediacentar Sarajevo and Tihomir Loza from SEENPM will open the session. Vesna Nikodinoska, the regional research editor from the Macedonian Media Institute, will present the research results.

Event programme 13:00 - 13:10 - Introduction, Maida Muminović (Mediacentar Sarajevo) and Tihomir Loza (South East European Network for Professionalization of Media) 13:10 - 13:40 - Presentation of the second cycle of the research “Future of the Media in the Western Balkans and Turkey”, Vesna Nikodinoska (regional research editor, Macedonian Media Institute) 13:40 - 14:30 - Moderated discussion on research findings and future trends in the media sector, Jeton Mehmeti (media researcher, Kosovo), Lucas Batt (media researcher, UK) 14:30 - 15:00 - Discussion Language: English ZOOM registration link

Our Media IPS Communication Foundation/bianet is among the partners of the Our Media project, financed by the European Union (EU) and covering the years 2023-2025. The project's initial focus will be to help civil society organizations (CSOs), media professionals, young activists, and the public in the Balkans and Turkey build capacity regarding media freedom, as well as trends and challenges in the development and sustainability of the media. The project partners are: South East European Network for Professionalization of Media (SEENPM)

Albanian Media Institute (Tirana)

Mediacentar Foundation (Sarajevo)

Kosovo Press Council

Montenegro Media Institute (Podgorica)

Macedonian Media Institute (Skopje)

Novi Sad School of Journalism (Novi Sad)

Peace Institute (Ljubljana)

bianet (Turkey) On behalf of IPS Communication Foundation/bianet, the researcher for the Our Media project is Sinem Aydınlı, the foundation’s research coordinator. Scope of the project The project begins with research aimed at identifying key trends, risks, and opportunities related to media sustainability, and at supporting media freedom and media and information literacy (MIL). The research will map best practices in media activism efforts. The findings will be used to strengthen the capacity of CSOs and other stakeholders in the media field to address challenges in the media. Within the scope of Our Media, advocacy activities will be carried out to understand the capacity of journalists, media outlets, and media institutions. Local and national media, along with other actors, will be encouraged to engage in media activism efforts aimed at addressing gender inequalities in the media. The project will also empower young leaders to stand against discrimination and sexist stereotypes, and to support gender equality through various activities. Through financial support provided to CSOs in urban and rural areas, the project will reach out to local communities to enhance citizens' MIL skills, support media freedom and integrity, and counter polarization caused by propaganda, hate speech, and disinformation.

(VK)