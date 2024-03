Film Critics Association awards nine of this year's awards to 'Over Dry Grasses'

Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film "Over Dry Grasses" made a significant impact at the 56th Turkish Cinema Awards, where the Film Critics Association (SİYAD) selected the best productions of the year in different categories.

The production that competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes last year won a total of nine awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

The ceremony, hosted by Yetkin Dikinciler, took place last night at İstanbul Modern.

Additionally, members of SİYAD deemed Belmin Söylemez's film "Ayna Ayna" worthy of the award for "Best Domestic Film Released on Digital Platforms." The Ahmet Uluçay Hope Award was bestowed upon "Çilingir Sofrası."

Director and screenwriter Tomris Giritlioğlu, along with actress Lale Belkıs, received the Honorary Award, while actor Necmettin Çobanoğlu was presented with the Endeavor Award.

Results of the 56th SİYAD Cinema Awards:

Best Film

Over Dry Grasses

Best Director

Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Screenplay

Nuri Bilge Ceylan/ Ebru Ceylan / Akın Aksu (Over Dry Grasses)

Cahide Sonku Best Actress Performance

Merve Dizdar (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Actor Performance

Deniz Celiloğlu (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Supporting Actress Performance

Ece Bağcı (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Supporting Actor Performance

Cem Davran (Hayat/Life)

Best Cinematography

Cevahir Şahin-Kürşat Üresin (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Music

Cansun Küçüktürk (Karanlık Gece/Dark Night)

Best Editing

Oğuz Atabaş/ Nuri Bilge Ceylan (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Art Director

Meral Aktan (Over Dry Grasses)

Best Film Released on Digital Platforms

Ayna Ayna (Mirror) (Belmin Söylemez)

Best Long Documentary

Kavur (Fırat Özeler)

Best Short Documentary

8 Mart 2020 Bir Günce (March 8 2020 a Diary) (Fırat Yücel)

Best Short Film

Avrupa Fatihi (Conquerer of Europe) (Onur Yağız)

Gıovannı Scognamıllo Fantasy Film Award

Aç Karnına Çıkmayalım (Let's Not Go Out on Empty Stomach) (Yiğit Hepsev)

Best Film Shown on Digital Platforms

Güneş Sonrası (Aftersun) (Charlotte Wells)

Best Foreign Film in Theatres

Bir Düşüşün Anatomisi (Anatomie D'une Chute) (Justine Triet)

Ahmet Uluçay Hope Award

Çilingir Sofrası (Drinking Bout) (Ali Kemal Güven)

