Ece Bağcı wins the Best Supporting Actress award at Chicago Film Festival

Ece Bağcı won the "Best Supporting Actress" award at the Chicago Film Festival for her role as 'Sevim' in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's latest film, "About Dry Grasses."

The Silver Hugo for Best Supporting performance was given to Ece Bagci "for the great intensity yet profound subtlety with which she interprets the memorable character of Sevim."

At the age of 16, Bağcı is currently continuing her education in the Theater Department of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts High School. Her debut film role was in "About Dry Grasses," where she showcased her talent alongside the film's lead actors Deniz Celiloğlu, Merve Dizdar, and Musab Ekici.

Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film, which competed for the 'Palme d'Or' at the 76th Cannes Film Festival and earned Merve Dizdar the "Best Actress" award, continues its journey in international festivals.

