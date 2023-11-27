Erdoğan, Raisi discuss Gaza war

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the Israeli attacks on Gaza, denouncing them as "unlawful,” Turkey’s Communications Directorate has said.

The leaders shared perspectives on potential measures for a lasting cease-fire in the region and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, according to the statement.

Erdoğan emphasized the significance of a “united stance from the Muslim world,” particularly Turkey and Iran, in response to the Israeli actions in Palestinian territories. He expressed a commitment to collaborative efforts with Tehran to secure a permanent cease-fire and establish enduring peace.

Meanwhile, a four-day humanitarian pause brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US temporarily halted Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, beginning Friday.

During the initial two days of this pause, Israel and Hamas engaged in a reciprocal exchange, with 41 Israelis and foreigners traded for 78 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The agreement outlines a phased release of hostages and prisoners over the four-day period.

The military campaign in the Gaza Strip was initiated by Israel in response to a massive cross-border attack by Palestinian groups on October 7. (VK)