NEWS
Date published: 27 November 2023 09:34
 ~ Modified On: 27 November 2023 09:38
1 min Read

Erdoğan, Raisi discuss Gaza war

Erdoğan emphasized the significance of a “united stance from the Muslim world,” particularly Turkey and Iran, in response to the Israeli actions in Palestinian territories.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the Israeli attacks on Gaza, denouncing them as "unlawful,” Turkey’s Communications Directorate has said. 

The leaders shared perspectives on potential measures for a lasting cease-fire in the region and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, according to the statement. 

Erdoğan emphasized the significance of a “united stance from the Muslim world,” particularly Turkey and Iran, in response to the Israeli actions in Palestinian territories. He expressed a commitment to collaborative efforts with Tehran to secure a permanent cease-fire and establish enduring peace. 

Meanwhile, a four-day humanitarian pause brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US temporarily halted Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip, beginning Friday. 

During the initial two days of this pause, Israel and Hamas engaged in a reciprocal exchange, with 41 Israelis and foreigners traded for 78 Palestinians held in Israeli jails. The agreement outlines a phased release of hostages and prisoners over the four-day period. 

The military campaign in the Gaza Strip was initiated by Israel in response to a massive cross-border attack by Palestinian groups on October 7. (VK) 

recep tayip erdoğan ebrahim raisi İran israel - palestine conflict Palestine
related news
Moment of silence to be observed today in schools for loss of life in Palestine
20 October 2023
/haber/moment-of-silence-to-be-observed-today-in-schools-for-loss-of-life-in-palestine-286677
Foreign Ministry: 700 people await evacuation to Turkey in Gaza
19 October 2023
/haber/foreign-ministry-700-people-await-evacuation-to-turkey-in-gaza-286638
RTÜK initiates legal proceedings against DW Turkish over coverage of Israel-Palestine conflict
19 October 2023
/haber/rtuk-initiates-legal-proceedings-against-dw-turkish-over-coverage-of-israel-palestine-conflict-286590
Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine
19 October 2023
/haber/turkey-declares-3-day-national-mourning-for-palestine-286586
