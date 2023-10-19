TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 October 2023 11:01
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2023 11:02
1 min Read

Turkey declares 3-day national mourning for Palestine

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
President and AKP Chair Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has declared a 3-day national mourning period in Turkey related to Palestine.

Erdogan shared on his social media account, "As Turkey, we deeply feel the immense suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters. In respect for the thousands of martyrs, mostly children and innocent civilians, who have lost their lives, a 3-day national mourning has been declared in our country."

The decision regarding the National Mourning, as stated in President Erdogan's post, is as follows:

"In light of the attacks by Israel targeting civilians, culminating in an attack on a hospital on October 17, 2023, resulting in loss of life and injuries, it has been deemed appropriate to declare a national mourning for three days to share in the suffering of the Palestinian people. All across the country and our foreign missions, flags will be lowered to half-mast until sunset on Saturday, October 21, 2023." (AS/VK)

