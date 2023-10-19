Foreign Ministry: 700 people await evacuation to Turkey in Gaza

Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız delivered a presentation on "Turkish Foreign Policy" at the Turkish Grand National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to Anadolu Agency, Yıldız announced that on October 21, a summit of state and government leaders, with the participation of many countries, will discuss the latest developments in Palestine in Egypt.

Yıldız explained that Turkey's in-kind aid shipments to the Gaza Strip began arriving in Egypt on October 13 and are continuing to be gradually delivered. These aid shipments are being coordinated with Egyptian authorities, and to the extent possible, they will be sent to Gaza through the Rafah Border Crossing.

Waiting for evacuation

Yıldız noted that as of October 18, approximately 700 people were waiting for evacuation to Turkey in the Gaza Strip. He shared the following details:

"Of these, 322 are citizens of the Republic of Turkey, 104 are citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. There are 214 Turkish citizens among their relatives, including spouses, cousins, and nieces. We also have 55 personnel from various institutions, including Anadolu Agency, TRT, and the Ministry of Health. We are also making preparations for the treatment of the injured in Gaza in our country or in a hospital to be established in the region. However, there are concerns from some countries that opening the Rafah Border will serve Israel's plan to evacuate Gaza. Therefore, at the moment, the crossings from Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid are unfortunately in a problematic situation."

"We will continue to target the YPG"

Addressing operations in the regions controlled by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Yıldız stated that they will continue to target the YPG's capabilities and revenue sources.

Yıldız stated that the process of negotiations with the Damascus administration has begun as part of efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict based on the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and unity, the elimination of terrorist elements, and the voluntary, safe, and positive return of Syrians. He said:

"The initial contacts began on December 28, 2022. Meetings were held. Our commitment to the continuation of the four-party process, including Russia and Iran, without preconditions, persists. For the continuity and success of this process, it is essential for the relevant parties to display a realistic attitude and goodwill."

"The Syrian regime must be realistic"

Yıldız emphasized that the Damascus administration should be 'realistic' and that the first item on the agenda of the negotiations should not be 'the withdrawal of Turkish troops [from the region].' He stated:

"Of course, we have no interest in Syria's territory, but discussions should focus on making the withdrawal easier before the withdrawal itself, with steps taken towards the withdrawal process. This is our perspective on the negotiation process. In other words, there is no deadlock originating from us in the negotiation process. The regime's expectations, which are unrealistic as always, have put the negotiation process on hold for now." (VC/VK)