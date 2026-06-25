Eight officials detained in deadly cosmetic workshop fire probe

Eight municipal officials, including a deputy mayor, were detained today as part of an investigation into a November factory fire in Kocaeli that killed seven female workers, including three minors.

The detentions come seven months after the fire at the Ravive Kozmetik factory in the Dilovası district of the northwestern industrial hub. The individuals had already been suspended from their positions following the incident.

The detainees include Deputy Mayor Necati Temiz, along with former and current directors of building control, zoning and urban planning, and municipal police officials.

Families demand accountability

The Dilovası Labor Massacre Families platform responded to the developmen in a written statement, saying, "The municipality is not enough, all responsible public officials will be prosecuted."

Seven officials from central government institutions, namely the Social Security Institution (SGK), the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR), were also suspended following the fire. However, the investigation has seen no developments regarding these officials.

Families of the killed workers had recently launched a justice vigil at Gebze Town Square to protest the lack of progress in the investigation conducted against public officials.

Investigations following the incident revealed that the deceased workers had been employed without social security, and the factory operated in an illegal, unlicensed building and lacked safety measures.

The investigation also established that the workplace had been licensed despite major deficiencies, no inspections were conducted while operations continued, and authorities failed to seal and demolish the illegal structure in a timely manner. Complaints submitted through Presidency Communication Center (CİMER) were also ignored.

Despite these findings, municipal and public officials were excluded from the initial indictment prepared by the Gebze Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, which charged 16 individuals. (HA/VK)