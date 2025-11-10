Eleven detained after deadly perfume workshop fire in Kocaeli

Six people were killed and seven others injured in a fire on Nov 8 at a perfume workshop reportedly used for production and storage in the Dilovası district of Kocaeli, northwestern Turkey.

Eleven suspects have been so far taken into custody, including the business owner, identified by initials K.O., and company managers.

The fire was brought under control after multiple firefighting teams were dispatched to the scene. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

The deceased were identified as Tuğba Taşdemir (17), her cousin Nisanur Taşdemir (15), Cansu Esetoğlu (15), Hanım Gülek (52), Esma Gikan (31), and Şengül Yılmaz (59). Seven others sustained injuries.

Unlicensed building Reports later revealed that the factory building was unauthorized. According to media reports, the facility had been the subject of a 2021 complaint filed by locals with the Presidential Communication Center (CİMER). Following a site inspection by Dilovası Municipality, officials confirmed the structure lacked permits. Municipal records show that in June 2021, the builder was fined 89,047 liras at the time. Authorities gave the builder a one-month deadline to legalize the structure and referred the matter to the public prosecutor. A follow-up municipal meeting in Aug 2021 found that the building had not been legalized, leading to a demolition order. Despite these decisions, the building was never demolished. No explanation has been provided for the delay. 'Chain of negligence and impunity' The incident was protested yesterday by labor and professional organizations, including the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB/UCTEA), and the Turkish Medical Association (TTB). Political parties and rights groups also joined the demonstration. Speaking at the protest, Kurdish politician Sebahat Tuncel described the fire as “a massacre” and demanded accountability. “We call for resignations. Resignation is a matter of principle. Everyone responsible must step down,” she said.