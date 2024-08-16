TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 16 August 2024 14:20
 ~ Modified On: 16 August 2024 15:34
1 min Read

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Syria's Hama, tremors felt in southern Turkey

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage in Hatay and Antep.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts Syria's Hama, tremors felt in southern Turkey
Hatay after the February 2023 earthquakes. (Kenan Kantacı/file)

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Salamiyah city in Syria's Hama province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). 

The quake, which occurred at 1:15 p.m. local time (GMT+3), occurred on a faultline strecthing from Hama to Hatay, southern AFAD reported. The tremors were felt in Hatay and Antep in Turkey's south.

Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory provided a slightly different account, stating that the earthquake originated in Syria with a depth of 17 kilometers. Kandilli measured the quake's magnitude at 5.0.

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or significant damage.

Hatay was the province most severely affected by the devastating double earthquake that struck Turkey in February 2023, centered in Maraş. The quakes resulted in over 50,000 deaths across 11 provinces in Turkey, with nearly half of those fatalities occurring in Hatay. (VK)

earthquake
related news
Earthquake-hit provinces show the highest crude death rates
14 June 2024
/haber/earthquake-hit-provinces-show-the-highest-crude-death-rates-296523
Report: 2023 earthquakes cost Turkey 150 billion dollars
7 February 2024
/haber/report-2023-earthquakes-cost-turkey-150-billion-dollars-291549
