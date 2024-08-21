Doctor shortages deepen in Diyarbakır as emigration continues

Diyarbakır is grappling with a growing shortage of doctors as more medical professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad. This trend, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic, has intensified over the past two years, according to local occupational groups.

Data from the Diyarbakır Medical Chamber reveals that in the last year, 47 doctors requested "certificates of good conduct," a prerequisite for practicing medicine abroad. This figure has already surpassed 50 in the first nine months of 2024, indicating an increase in the emigration of healthcare professionals.

The city, which also serves as a healthcare hub for the country’s mostly Kurdish-populated southeastern regions, is now facing severe shortages in several critical medical specialties. This has left many residents struggling to access adequate healthcare services, as doctors assigned to Diyarbakır under mandatory service programs are leaving once their terms expire.

Diyarbakır Medical Chamber Chair Veysi Ülgen described the situation as dire. "We are experiencing a significant shortage of doctors in the region," Ülgen said, noting that since taking office in April, he has issued at least three to four certificates of good conduct each week.

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health, Diyarbakır had 1,477 specialist doctors, 1,123 general practitioners, and 720 assistant doctors, bringing the total number of doctors to 3,320 as of 2022. However, no new data has been released since then, making it difficult to assess the full impact of the ongoing doctor emigration.

Quality of the services

Most of the doctors requesting these certificates intend to move abroad, particularly to countries like Germany and the United Kingdom. This migration is severely affecting the quality of healthcare in Diyarbakır, with notable gaps in specialties such as pediatric neurology, pediatric cardiology, and various surgical fields, according to Ülgen.

The situation is further compounded by the systemic issues in Turkey's healthcare system, which have accumulated over the years and are now pushing many doctors to seek opportunities elsewhere. Mehmet Nur Ulus, co-chair of the Health and Social Service Workers Union (SES) in Diyarbakır, highlighted the deteriorating conditions: "Diyarbakır provides healthcare not only to its residents but also to patients from surrounding provinces. However, the healthcare system is collapsing, and both healthcare workers and the public are bearing the brunt of this failure."

Increased workload

Ulus pointed out that young doctors, in particular, are increasingly choosing to emigrate due to heavy workloads, low salaries, and a general sense of dissatisfaction with their careers. "Many healthcare workers are taking language exams in hopes of moving to countries like Germany and the UK," Ulus said.

This wave of emigration has led to increased workloads in emergency and intensive care units, contributing to burnout among the remaining doctors, according to him.

The shortages are especially acute in pediatrics, pediatric neurology, and cancer surgery. "Finding specialists in fields like pediatrics has become increasingly difficult," Ulus said. "In some cases, only 10% of available positions are filled, and there is a significant lack of pediatric neurology specialists in Diyarbakır."

“Nearly impossible to get an appointment”

Patients are also feeling the impact of these shortages. Ulus noted that many are unable to secure appointments through the e-appointment system for weeks, leading to overcrowding in emergency departments.

"It’s nearly impossible to get an appointment with an ENT specialist within 15 days, and securing slots in ophthalmology, dermatology, or orthopedics is even more challenging," he said. "As a result, more people are turning to emergency services, increasing the pressure on these already overburdened units." (İY/RT/VK)