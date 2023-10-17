Turkey's Health Ministry calls on senior doctors for reappointment amid physician shortage

The Ministry of Health has announced an open call for 'reappointment' for doctors between the ages of 65 and 72 to fill the physician shortage in public hospitals.

According to the announcement on the Ministry's website, requests will be accepted until October 18th for the lottery.

Doctor applications for work abroad further increase, says Turkish Medical Association

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) had previously disclosed that in the first nine months of 2023, 2,285 doctors had applied for the 'Certificate of Good Standing,' which is required to work in another country. In September alone, 321 doctors applied for this certificate, as reported by TTB.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had commented on physician emigration in March 2022, saying, "I speak openly; I like to speak openly. If they want to leave, let them go. We can employ our freshly graduated doctors in universities here, we can continue here with them. If necessary, we will quickly invite those who want to return from abroad to our country. Rest assured, these places will not be vacant. It is probably not very humane to force a noble profession like medicine there." (RT/VK)