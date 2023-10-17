TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 17 October 2023 11:01
 ~ Modified On: 17 October 2023 11:03
2 min Read

Turkey's Health Ministry calls on senior doctors for reappointment amid physician shortage

Doctors between the ages of 65 and 72 to can apply for reappointment.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/17/turkey-s-health-ministry-calls-on-senior-doctors-for-reappointment-amid-physician-shortage.jpg

The Ministry of Health has announced an open call for 'reappointment' for doctors between the ages of 65 and 72 to fill the physician shortage in public hospitals. 

According to the announcement on the Ministry's website, requests will be accepted until October 18th for the lottery.  

Doctor applications for work abroad further increase, says Turkish Medical Association
Doctor applications for work abroad further increase, says Turkish Medical Association
3 July 2023

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) had previously disclosed that in the first nine months of 2023, 2,285 doctors had applied for the 'Certificate of Good Standing,' which is required to work in another country. In September alone, 321 doctors applied for this certificate, as reported by TTB. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had commented on physician emigration in March 2022, saying, "I speak openly; I like to speak openly. If they want to leave, let them go. We can employ our freshly graduated doctors in universities here, we can continue here with them. If necessary, we will quickly invite those who want to return from abroad to our country. Rest assured, these places will not be vacant. It is probably not very humane to force a noble profession like medicine there." (RT/VK) 

Back to Top