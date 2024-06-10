Protest march in Diyarbakır: We will resist, we will not let them pass

The vigil protests that started after Hakkari Co-Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış was detained and arrested on June 3 and Governor Ali Çelik was appointed as trustee by the Interior Ministry continue.

In addition to the vigils, protests erupted with marches in many cities against the government interference with the local administration.

During a march in Diyarbakır yesterday (June 9) evening, MPs, citizens and representatives of civil society organizations demanded the withdrawal of the trustee appointment to Hakkari.

Speaking to bianet, Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) Diyarbakır MP Ceylan Akça Cupolo, DEM Party Diyarbakır Provincial Co-Chair Abbas Şahin and Diyarbakır residents expressed that they will fight against the appointment of trustees to municipalities won by their party in the last local elections.

DEM Party deputy Akça Cupolo said, “If this state wakes up in the morning and sheds tears for Palestine and then in the evening and does the same as Israel to Kurdistan, this state must confront itself, it must account for its actions, we do not accept this.”

Diyarbakır Provincial Co-Chair Şahin said that the appointment of trustees must be resisted, noting: "They talk about 27 municipalities, but this is all about destroying and usurping the will of the people. As peoples [of Turkey], we will show the necessary resistance against the trustees and we will strive not to let the trustees pass."

What happened? On June 3, the police raided Hakkari Municipality, which was won by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in the March 31 local elections. Co-Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış was detained in Van the same morning. Following the detention of Akış, the Ministry of Interior made a statement and announced that Akış was suspended from duty and Governor Ali Çelik was appointed as trustee in his place. In a statement released by the ministry, it was noted that there was a “KCK” case filed against Akış in 2014. However, it was stated that a new investigation was opened against him by the Hakkari Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and that he was detained and suspended from duty as part of this investigation. According to the Constitution and the Law on Municipalities, a statement was issued, stating that “Mehmet Sıddık Akış held a senior position in the PKK/KCK organization. He conducted so-called interrogations, collected so-called taxes on behalf of the organization, organized illegal marches and terrorist funerals, pressured the public and tradespeople to participate in protests, and threatened those who opposed the PKK terrorist organization. He was also a member of the neighborhood commissions of the PKK Separatist Terrorist Organization and its responsible person. Furthermore, he maintained contact with rural areas, deceived young children with ideological discourses, and ensured their participation in the organization. As a result, Mehmet Sıddık Akış was charged with aiding and abetting terrorist activities in the center of Hakkari. He was accused of harboring terrorists who came to the center from rural areas for action in his home, visiting PKK terrorist organization camps in rural areas, and meeting with senior members of the organization. He also extorted citizens who opposed the organization, threatening them with instructions he received from the organization. The Hakkâri 1st Assize Court (Case No. 2014/173) charged Mehmet Sıddık Akış with managing an armed terrorist organization, being a member of an armed terrorist organization, and making propaganda for an armed terrorist organization. As a temporary measure, the Ministry of Interior suspended Mehmet Sıddık Akış from duty in accordance with Article 127 of the Constitution and Articles 47 and 47 of the Municipality Law No. 5393. Pursuant to Articles 45 and 46 of the Municipality Law No. 5393, Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik has been appointed as the Acting Mayor of Hakkari. Akış, who the ministry said was detained as part of a new investigation, was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison for “leading an illegal organization” on the basis of secret witness statements at the 61st hearing of the case against him yesterday (June 5). Akış was sent to Van Prison after the verdict. Following the appointment of a trustee, vigil protests started in many Kurdish cities, especially Hakkari.

