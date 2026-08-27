DEM MP submits parliamentary question after Kurdish prisoner heart attack

Following the heart attack of seriously ill prisoner Mehmet Sait Yıldırım, Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Diyarbakır MP Serhat Eren submitted a parliamentary question on the delayed release and health of the 75-year-old, who has been eligible for conditional release since Feb. 27, 2025, when he initially completed his sentence.

The heart attack took place after a particularly tense meeting with the prison’s Administrative and Monitoring Board this week, where they delayed the prisoner’s release for the fourth time — now for another three months. Yıldırım accused the board of attempting to execute a de-facto death penalty through the delay.

After the meeting, Yıldırım returned to his cell and had a heart attack.

Based on these events, Eren requested an investigation on whether there was a connection between the practices held in the board meeting and the heart attack. Additionally, the MP asked for clarification on what criteria the board uses to decide releases and what prevents it from acting like "parallel courts.”

The inquiry also asked about the alleged attempt to handcuff Yıldırım to his hospital bed.

Who is Mehmet Sait Yıldırım Yıldırım was detained in 1993 on allegations of being a member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995. He has been imprisoned for about 33 years. During the failed Kurdish peace process between 2013 and 2015, he was among five prisoners selected at the request of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to form a "secretariat" to be involved in the process. Yıldırım is currently held at İzmir Kırıklar No. 1 F-Type Prison.[1]

Yıldırım suffers from heart disease, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, arteriosclerosis, a cervical disc hernia, lung problems and has difficulty speaking, which obstruct his daily activities.

He was sent to İzmir City Hospital after his recent heart attack where they placed two stents on his heart. Yıldırım’s lawyer reported that he is now in good condition.

Seriously ill prisoner Mehmet Sait Yıldırım suffers heart attack

Yıldırım’s advocates have argued that he will not be able to receive the regular treatment his health conditions require while inside prison. Meanwhile, the board has justified Yıldırım’s continued detention on account of a lack of “good behavior” and “remorse” over his actions.